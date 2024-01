Scientists developed new tools for brain reconstruction and analysis to create and characterize a complete brain wiring map of the fruit fly larva for the first time.

A Complete Brain Wiring Map

A Complete Brain Wiring Map

Scientists developed new tools for brain reconstruction and analysis to create and characterize a complete brain wiring map of the fruit fly larva for the first time.

Scientists developed new tools for brain reconstruction and analysis to create and characterize a complete brain wiring map of the fruit fly larva for the first time.