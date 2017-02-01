ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
Science March
Science March
Marching On
Shawna Williams
| Apr 12, 2018
| 3 min read
Rush Holt, CEO of AAAS, discusses what’s changed as a result of the March for Science—and what hasn’t.
Notable Science Quotes
The Scientist
Staff
| Jun 1, 2017
| 2 min read
March for Science, Trumping the EPA, the French election, and more
Will Marches Help Science? People Are Divided, Survey Finds
Ashley P. Taylor
| May 12, 2017
| 2 min read
National opinions about the effectiveness of last month’s science and climate marches are mixed and follow political lines, a Pew survey reports.
Opinion: When Science Meets Activism
Jonathan M. Berman
| May 3, 2017
| 3 min read
Scientists new to advocacy must find balance between embracing diverse perspectives and guarding against anti-scientific beliefs.
Image of the Day: Science March Scenes
The Scientist
Staff
| Apr 23, 2017
| 1 min read
On April 22, thousands of people took to the streets to take part in Marches for Science around the world.
Sociologists to Study the March for Science
Diana Kwon
| Apr 16, 2017
| 2 min read
Researchers hope to use the upcoming event as an opportunity to examine the social science of political activism among science supporters.
The Science of Science Advocacy
Joshua A. Krisch
| Mar 15, 2017
| 5 min read
Should researchers advocate for the inclusion of science in public policymaking?
Q&A: Marching for Science in Los Angeles
Joshua A. Krisch
| Mar 3, 2017
| 5 min read
A conversation with graduate student Alex Bradley
March for Science Gains Support from Scientific Societies
Diana Kwon
| Feb 26, 2017
| 2 min read
AAAS and more than 25 scientific societies throw their support behind the event.
Marching for Science, from Berlin to Sydney
Diana Kwon
| Feb 19, 2017
| 5 min read
Satellite marches across the globe aim to stand in solidarity with US scientists and highlight issues in their home countries.
Science Policy in 2017
The Scientist
Staff
| Feb 12, 2017
| 3 min read
The Scientist
’s coverage of key science agencies, the early days of the Trump administration, and the March for Science
Will a March Help Science?
Diana Kwon
| Feb 1, 2017
| 4 min read
As scientists and science advocates plan demonstrations in Washington, DC, and around the world, some question the ability of such activism to enact change.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT