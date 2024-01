Across the tree of life, animals use sound and other vibrations to glean valuable sensory information about their environments even before they are born.

Infographic: Animal Embryos Coopt Sound to Survive and Thrive

Infographic: Animal Embryos Coopt Sound to Survive and Thrive

Across the tree of life, animals use sound and other vibrations to glean valuable sensory information about their environments even before they are born.

Across the tree of life, animals use sound and other vibrations to glean valuable sensory information about their environments even before they are born.