sexual maturity

African Killifish Are the Fastest-Maturing Vertebrates
African Killifish Are the Fastest-Maturing Vertebrates

A new study finds the fish begin reproducing at two weeks of age.

The Oldest of Them All
Alison F. Takemura | Aug 12, 2016 | 2 min read
Greenland sharks can live an estimated 400 years, beating the previous vertebrate longevity record, scientists report.
