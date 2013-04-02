ADVERTISEMENT
Subjects
shrimp
shrimp
Image of the Day: Hirsute and How
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Jun 11, 2018
| 1 min read
A newly described species of shrimp,
Odontonia bagginsi
, has been named after Bilbo Baggins.
Insects’ Neural Learning and Memory Center Discovered in Crustaceans
Catherine Offord
| Dec 1, 2017
| 4 min read
Aggressive little marine predators, mantis shrimps possess a mushroom body that appears identical to the one found in insects.
Image of the Day: A Shrimp and a Cockroach
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Oct 2, 2017
| 1 min read
In the mantis shrimp brain, scientists uncover mushroom bodies—learning and memory structures typically found in the brains of insects.
Image of the Day: Sonic Snapper
The Scientist
Staff
| Apr 11, 2017
| 1 min read
By rapidly snapping its large claw shut, the newly discovered pistol shrimp,
Synalpheus pinkfloydi
, can create enough sonic energy to stun—even kill—small fish.
Parasites Can Increase Cannibalism
Jenny Rood
| Mar 20, 2015
| 2 min read
A microscopic invader ramps up the tendency of adult Irish river shrimp to eat their young.
Panic of the Disco Clam
Jenny Rood
| Jan 6, 2015
| 2 min read
The mollusk’s flashy tactics scare off predators.
Shrimp Sight
Jef Akst
| Jan 24, 2014
| 2 min read
Although mantis shrimp eyes have twelve different photoreceptors, the crustaceans have a hard time distinguishing colors, according to a new study.
The Falsity of Living Fossils
Ed Yong
| Apr 2, 2013
| 3 min read
New studies of tadpole shrimp and other organisms show that the term “living fossil” is inaccurate and misleading.
