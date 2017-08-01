ADVERTISEMENT
Serotonin Involved in a Slug Host’s Response to a Parasite
Yao-Hua Law | Mar 12, 2018 | 3 min read
Host slugs given Prozac to increase their serotonin levels no longer avoid parasitic nematodes, the same behavior seen in infected slugs.
Image of the Day: Sticky Situation
The Scientist Staff | Aug 1, 2017 | 1 min read
Inspired by the land slug Arion subfuscus’s sticky, durable slime, researchers created a tough yet bendy biocompatible glue that can adhere to moist surfaces, including a beating pig heart.
