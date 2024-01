Chirp dialects appear to be enforced by the colony’s queen, but scientists aren’t sure how.

Naked Mole Rat Colonies Have Their Own Unique Dialects

Naked Mole Rat Colonies Have Their Own Unique Dialects

Naked Mole Rat Colonies Have Their Own Unique Dialects

Chirp dialects appear to be enforced by the colony’s queen, but scientists aren’t sure how.

Chirp dialects appear to be enforced by the colony’s queen, but scientists aren’t sure how.