In the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover, many researchers are exploring their options with the open-source platform Mastodon.

What’s the Future of Science Twitter?

What’s the Future of Science Twitter?

In the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover, many researchers are exploring their options with the open-source platform Mastodon.

In the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover, many researchers are exploring their options with the open-source platform Mastodon.