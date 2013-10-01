sphinx moth

ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Whistling Caterpillar
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Mar 1, 2018 | 1 min read
Nessus sphinx hawkmoth larvae make alarm calls using mechanics similar to rocket engines. 
An Olfaction Odyssey
Megan Scudellari | Oct 1, 2013 | 9 min read
Thanks to a book, a war, and a big green caterpillar, John Hildebrand found himself mapping the exquisite and surprising wiring of the insect olfactory system.
