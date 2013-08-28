ADVERTISEMENT
Breast Cancer Cells Churn Out Cholesterol to Fuel Metastasis
A study uncovers a novel connection between the biomolecule and cancer progression.
Breast Cancer Cells Churn Out Cholesterol to Fuel Metastasis
Breast Cancer Cells Churn Out Cholesterol to Fuel Metastasis
A study uncovers a novel connection between the biomolecule and cancer progression.
A study uncovers a novel connection between the biomolecule and cancer progression.
statins
statins
Could Statins Reduce the Severity of COVID-19?
Ashley Yeager
| Jun 12, 2020
| 7 min read
The cholesterol-lowering drugs quell inflammation and reverse endothelial tissue damage, hints that they might curb the body’s excessive immune response to SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Alfred Alberts, Lovastatin Discoverer, Dies
Kerry Grens
| Jul 5, 2018
| 1 min read
The Merck biochemist found the compound that led to a popular cholesterol-lowering drug.
Statins Stimulate Bone Growth?
Kate Yandell
| Sep 17, 2014
| 3 min read
The cholesterol-lowering drugs could be used to treat people with two types of dwarfism, a study suggests.
Path Finding
Abby Olena, PhD
| Mar 1, 2014
| 3 min read
Biochemistry reveals the missing link in a pathway that archaea and some bacteria use to generate essential compounds.
Elder Pharmacology
Nir Barzilai
| Jan 1, 2014
| 4 min read
Studying and treating the chronic diseases associated with aging needs serious revamping.
Gene a Pain for Statin Users
Kate Yandell
| Aug 28, 2013
| 3 min read
A genetic variant may help explain why some patients experience muscle discomfort and dysfunction while taking the cholesterol-lowering medications.
