Green fluorescent semispherical object surrounded by tissue of the same color.
Breast Cancer Cells Churn Out Cholesterol to Fuel Metastasis
A study uncovers a novel connection between the biomolecule and cancer progression.
Could Statins Reduce the Severity of COVID-19?
Ashley Yeager | Jun 12, 2020 | 7 min read
The cholesterol-lowering drugs quell inflammation and reverse endothelial tissue damage, hints that they might curb the body’s excessive immune response to SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Alfred Alberts, Lovastatin Discoverer, Dies
Kerry Grens | Jul 5, 2018 | 1 min read
The Merck biochemist found the compound that led to a popular cholesterol-lowering drug.
Statins Stimulate Bone Growth?
Kate Yandell | Sep 17, 2014 | 3 min read
The cholesterol-lowering drugs could be used to treat people with two types of dwarfism, a study suggests.
Path Finding
Abby Olena, PhD | Mar 1, 2014 | 3 min read
Biochemistry reveals the missing link in a pathway that archaea and some bacteria use to generate essential compounds.
Elder Pharmacology
Nir Barzilai | Jan 1, 2014 | 4 min read
Studying and treating the chronic diseases associated with aging needs serious revamping.
Gene a Pain for Statin Users
Kate Yandell | Aug 28, 2013 | 3 min read
A genetic variant may help explain why some patients experience muscle discomfort and dysfunction while taking the cholesterol-lowering medications.
