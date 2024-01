A new study uses deep learning to improve the resolution of biological images, but elicits skepticism about its ability to enhance snapshots of sample types that it has never seen before.

AI Networks Generate Super-Resolution from Basic Microscopy

AI Networks Generate Super-Resolution from Basic Microscopy

A new study uses deep learning to improve the resolution of biological images, but elicits skepticism about its ability to enhance snapshots of sample types that it has never seen before.

A new study uses deep learning to improve the resolution of biological images, but elicits skepticism about its ability to enhance snapshots of sample types that it has never seen before.