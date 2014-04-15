ADVERTISEMENT
Streptococcus
Streptococcus
Sugars in Breast Milk Kill Pathogenic Bacteria: Study
Shawna Williams
| Aug 22, 2017
| 1 min read
Oligosaccharides from one mom wiped out a group B strep colony in culture.
Image of the Day: Dial M for Murder
The Scientist
Staff
| Aug 16, 2017
| 1 min read
M proteins from
Streptococcus
bacteria selectively kill mouse macrophages and human macrophage-like cells by prompting cell death.
Bacteria Assails Immune System with Toxin
Ben Andrew Henry
| Oct 18, 2016
| 2 min read
A
Streptococcus
bacterium invades the placenta with the aid of a neutrophil-puncturing pigment.
Origins of Flesh-Eating Bacteria Uncovered
Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| Apr 15, 2014
| 1 min read
Researchers construct a family tree of group A
Streptococcus
to trace the evolution of a “flesh-eating” strain.
