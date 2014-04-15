ADVERTISEMENT
Sugars in Breast Milk Kill Pathogenic Bacteria: Study
Shawna Williams | Aug 22, 2017 | 1 min read
Oligosaccharides from one mom wiped out a group B strep colony in culture.
Image of the Day: Dial M for Murder
The Scientist Staff | Aug 16, 2017 | 1 min read
M proteins from Streptococcus bacteria selectively kill mouse macrophages and human macrophage-like cells by prompting cell death.
Bacteria Assails Immune System with Toxin
Ben Andrew Henry | Oct 18, 2016 | 2 min read
A Streptococcus bacterium invades the placenta with the aid of a neutrophil-puncturing pigment.
Origins of Flesh-Eating Bacteria Uncovered
Rina Shaikh-Lesko | Apr 15, 2014 | 1 min read
Researchers construct a family tree of group A Streptococcus to trace the evolution of a “flesh-eating” strain.
