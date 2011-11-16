ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
How Social Isolation Affects the Brain
How Social Isolation Affects the Brain
Absence of human contact is associated with declines in cognitive function. But as the COVID-19 pandemic brings concerns about the potential harms of isolation to the fore, researchers are still hunting for concrete evidence of a causal role as well as possible mechanisms.
How Social Isolation Affects the Brain
How Social Isolation Affects the Brain

Absence of human contact is associated with declines in cognitive function. But as the COVID-19 pandemic brings concerns about the potential harms of isolation to the fore, researchers are still hunting for concrete evidence of a causal role as well as possible mechanisms.

Absence of human contact is associated with declines in cognitive function. But as the COVID-19 pandemic brings concerns about the potential harms of isolation to the fore, researchers are still hunting for concrete evidence of a causal role as well as possible mechanisms.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. suicide

suicide

Infographic: The Neurobiology of Suicidal Behavior
Catherine Offord | Jan 13, 2020 | 2 min read
Clues about the biological mechanisms that contribute to a person’s chance of contemplating or attempting suicide
What Neurobiology Can Tell Us About Suicide
Catherine Offord | Jan 13, 2020 | 10+ min read
The biochemical mechanisms in the brain underlying suicidal behavior are beginning to come to light, and researchers hope they could one day lead to better treatment and prevention strategies.
Union Says National Lab in Canada Is a Toxic Workplace
Jef Akst | Sep 30, 2019 | 3 min read
After a scientist at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg had a mental breakdown that may have contributed to her death in 2016, employees raise red flags about an unhealthy work environment.
The Biology of Suicidal Thoughts in PTSD Patients
Catherine Offord | Sep 1, 2019 | 2 min read
Researchers link levels of a receptor in the brain to suicidal ideation in people with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Celebrated Cardiologist Bongani Mayosi Dies
Catherine Offord | Sep 12, 2018 | 3 min read
The 51-year-old University of Cape Town researcher had been suffering from depression, and his death has prompted reflection on being a black academic in South Africa.
Anti-Vax Doctor Found Dead
Bob Grant | Jun 30, 2015 | 2 min read
Police are calling the death of James Bradstreet, a physician who claimed vaccines cause autism and offered autism cures to patients, an apparent suicide.
A Blood-based Biomarker for Suicide?
Jyoti Madhusoodanan | Jul 31, 2014 | 2 min read
Epigenetic and genetic changes in the SKA2 gene are correlated with suicidal behaviors, researchers show.
Biomarkers Can Predict Suicidal Behaviors
Chris Palmer | Aug 20, 2013 | 2 min read
Researchers identify six biomarkers related to stress and cell death that can increase the accuracy of predictions about future suicidal behaviors.
Disputed Research Ends in Tragedy
Dan Cossins | Mar 14, 2013 | 2 min read
A biomedical researcher whose Nature paper was called into question was found dead in his lab.
 
JSTOR “Regretted” Fraud Case
Beth Marie Mole | Jan 14, 2013 | 2 min read
After the suicide of Reddit developer Aaron Swartz, JSTOR says it regrets being involved in the federal computer fraud case against him.  
Another NFL Victim of Brain Trauma?
Jef Akst | May 3, 2012 | 2 min read
Former NFL linebacker Junior Seau commits suicide. Is head injury-induced dementia to blame?
Suicide Gene Identified
Jef Akst | Nov 16, 2011 | 2 min read
Researchers identify a gene that is more likely to be carried by people who are suicidal than depressed individuals who are not.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT