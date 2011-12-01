ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
supertaster
supertaster
Why I Had My Sense of Flavor Genotyped
Bob Holmes
| May 1, 2017
| 3 min read
One person’s quest to get to the bottom of the unique way he experiences food
Book Excerpt from
Flavor
Bob Holmes
| Apr 30, 2017
| 4 min read
Author Bob Holmes dove into the taste-determining realm of his genome.
Sensing Fat
Beverly J. Tepper and Kathleen L. Keller
| Dec 1, 2011
| 10+ min read
Are genes that alter the perception of fat making us fat?
Supertaster Anatomy
Beverly J. Tepper and Kathleen L. Keller
| Dec 1, 2011
| 1 min read
The unique taste bud patterning in people who have super-charged senses of taste
Can We Taste Fats?
Beverly J. Tepper and Kathleen L. Keller
| Dec 1, 2011
| 1 min read
Researchers are close to finding a receptor directly triggered by fatty acids.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT