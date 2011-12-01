ADVERTISEMENT
  3. supertaster

Why I Had My Sense of Flavor Genotyped
Bob Holmes | May 1, 2017 | 3 min read
One person’s quest to get to the bottom of the unique way he experiences food
Book Excerpt from Flavor
Bob Holmes | Apr 30, 2017 | 4 min read
Author Bob Holmes dove into the taste-determining realm of his genome.
Sensing Fat
Beverly J. Tepper and Kathleen L. Keller | Dec 1, 2011 | 10+ min read
Are genes that alter the perception of fat making us fat?
Supertaster Anatomy
Beverly J. Tepper and Kathleen L. Keller | Dec 1, 2011 | 1 min read
The unique taste bud patterning in people who have super-charged senses of taste
Can We Taste Fats?
Beverly J. Tepper and Kathleen L. Keller | Dec 1, 2011 | 1 min read
Researchers are close to finding a receptor directly triggered by fatty acids.
