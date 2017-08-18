ADVERTISEMENT
testicular macrophages

Macrophages Are the Ultimate Multitaskers
Claire Asher | Oct 1, 2017 | 10+ min read
From guiding branching neurons in the developing brain to maintaining a healthy heartbeat, there seems to be no job that the immune cells can’t tackle.
Infographic: Macrophages Around the Body
Claire Asher | Sep 30, 2017 | 2 min read
In addition to circulating in the blood as immune sentinels, macrophages play specialized roles in different organs around the body.
Image of the Day: Sperm Protectors
The Scientist Staff | Aug 18, 2017 | 1 min read
Among their many functions, macrophages in mouse testes guard sperm against attacks by other immune cells. 
