Vector illustration of a courthouse with test tubes as pillars
CRISPR Patent Ruling Favors Broad Institute
The US Patent and Trademark Office has once again decided that the institute has priority over the University of California and collaborators regarding intellectual property rights for CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing in eukaryotes. But the fight over the technique isn’t over.
Biden Names Geneticist Eric Lander as Top Science Adviser
Max Kozlov | Jan 18, 2021 | 3 min read
If confirmed, Lander will head the Office of Science and Technology Policy, a position that President Donald Trump left vacant for 18 months at the beginning of his term.
CRISPR Patent Dispute Heard in Federal Court
Jim Daley | May 1, 2018 | 2 min read
In an ongoing legal battle, the University of California, Berkeley has challenged the Broad Institute’s patent claims on the gene editing technology.
New Enzyme Makes CRISPR More Powerful
Shawna Williams | Mar 1, 2018 | 1 min read
xCas9 enables more precisely targeted gene editing.
Major CRISPR Patent-Holders Agree to Patent Pool
Aggie Mika | Jul 10, 2017 | 2 min read
The Broad Institute and others sign on to participate in a platform designed to streamline the licensing process. 
