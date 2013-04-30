ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. tick-born disease

tick-born disease

Diseases From Ticks and Mosquitoes Have Tripled
Kerry Grens | May 1, 2018 | 1 min read
Warmer weather is thought to be behind the rise in vector-borne illnesses in recent years.
Image of the Day: Glowing Tick
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Apr 27, 2018 | 1 min read
This lone star tick’s bite can cause an allergy to red meat.
How Lyme Disease-Causing Bacteria Traverse Blood Vessels
Ben Andrew Henry | Aug 29, 2016 | 2 min read
Borrelia burgdorferi move around the body by clinging to the inside of blood vessels with “catch bonds.”
New Tick-Borne Virus Discovered
Jenny Rood | Feb 23, 2015 | 1 min read
Bourbon virus may have killed a previously healthy man in Kansas last year, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
Lyme Disease Discoverer Dies
Molly Sharlach | Nov 24, 2014 | 2 min read
Willy Burgdorfer, the medical entomologist who first found the bacteria that cause Lyme disease, has passed away at age 89.
Virus Continues to Plague Midwest
Jef Akst | Mar 28, 2014 | 2 min read
Researchers identify six new cases of the tick-borne Heartland virus in Missouri and Tennessee.
Trouble in the Heartland
Jef Akst | Oct 1, 2013 | 4 min read
A new tick-borne disease has emerged in the US Midwest—and the culprit is not a bacterium. 
Autism-Lyme Correlation Debunked
Amy Maxmen | Apr 30, 2013 | 3 min read
Researchers find zero evidence for Lyme-induced autism.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT