tick-born disease

Diseases From Ticks and Mosquitoes Have Tripled
Kerry Grens
| May 1, 2018
| 1 min read
Warmer weather is thought to be behind the rise in vector-borne illnesses in recent years.
Image of the Day: Glowing Tick
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Apr 27, 2018
| 1 min read
This lone star tick’s bite can cause an allergy to red meat.
How Lyme Disease-Causing Bacteria Traverse Blood Vessels
Ben Andrew Henry
| Aug 29, 2016
| 2 min read
Borrelia burgdorferi
move around the body by clinging to the inside of blood vessels with “catch bonds.”
New Tick-Borne Virus Discovered
Jenny Rood
| Feb 23, 2015
| 1 min read
Bourbon virus may have killed a previously healthy man in Kansas last year, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
Lyme Disease Discoverer Dies
Molly Sharlach
| Nov 24, 2014
| 2 min read
Willy Burgdorfer, the medical entomologist who first found the bacteria that cause Lyme disease, has passed away at age 89.
Virus Continues to Plague Midwest
Jef Akst
| Mar 28, 2014
| 2 min read
Researchers identify six new cases of the tick-borne Heartland virus in Missouri and Tennessee.
Trouble in the Heartland
Jef Akst
| Oct 1, 2013
| 4 min read
A new tick-borne disease has emerged in the US Midwest—and the culprit is not a bacterium.
Autism-Lyme Correlation Debunked
Amy Maxmen
| Apr 30, 2013
| 3 min read
Researchers find zero evidence for Lyme-induced autism.
