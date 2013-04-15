ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
Top 10 Innovations 2013
Top 10 Innovations 2013
Organelle Architecture
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Dec 1, 2013
| 3 min read
There’s beauty in a cell’s marriage of structure and function.
Top 10 Innovations 2013
The Scientist
Staff
| Dec 1, 2013
| 10+ min read
The Scientist
’s annual competition uncovered a bonanza of interesting technologies that made their way onto the market and into labs this year.
Top 10 Innovations: Honorable Mentions
The Scientist
Staff
| Nov 30, 2013
| 1 min read
Meet some of the products that didn't break into the Top 10 in 2013, but recieved praise from our expert judges nonetheless.
Submit Your Innovation
Bob Grant
| Sep 16, 2013
| 1 min read
There's only one day left to enter a product in
The Scientist
’s Top 10 Innovations of 2013 competition.
2013 Top 10 Innovations Judges Set
Bob Grant
| Aug 27, 2013
| 1 min read
This year’s winners will be chosen by a stellar panel of expert, independent judges with vast experience in the life sciences.
2013 Top 10 Innovations: Open for Submissions
The Scientist
Staff
| Apr 15, 2013
| 1 min read
The Scientist
’s annual contest is now open. Submit your innovative product or methodology now for a chance to win!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT