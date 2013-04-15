Top 10 Innovations 2013

ADVERTISEMENT
Organelle Architecture
Mary Beth Aberlin | Dec 1, 2013 | 3 min read
There’s beauty in a cell’s marriage of structure and function.
The Scientist Staff | Dec 1, 2013 | 10+ min read
The Scientist’s annual competition uncovered a bonanza of interesting technologies that made their way onto the market and into labs this year.
Top 10 Innovations: Honorable Mentions
The Scientist Staff | Nov 30, 2013 | 1 min read
Meet some of the products that didn't break into the Top 10 in 2013, but recieved praise from our expert judges nonetheless.
Submit Your Innovation
Bob Grant | Sep 16, 2013 | 1 min read
There's only one day left to enter a product in The Scientist’s Top 10 Innovations of 2013 competition.
2013 Top 10 Innovations Judges Set
Bob Grant | Aug 27, 2013 | 1 min read
This year’s winners will be chosen by a stellar panel of expert, independent judges with vast experience in the life sciences.
2013 Top 10 Innovations: Open for Submissions
The Scientist Staff | Apr 15, 2013 | 1 min read
The Scientist’s annual contest is now open. Submit your innovative product or methodology now for a chance to win!
