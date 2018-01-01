Subscribe
Retching Mice Reveal the Brain Circuit Behind Vomiting
The discovery could one day lead to the development of better antinausea medications.
Probable Chlorine Exposure Kills 21,000 Fish at UC Davis
Catherine Offord
| Aug 16, 2022
| 2 min read
Threatened and endangered species were among the dead, likely poisoned overnight by a chlorination system used to decontaminate the animals’ tank water.
How the Sea Cucumber Defends Itself . . . From Itself
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Jul 1, 2022
| 3 min read
The marine animals have evolved a unique molecular pathway enabling them to use toxins to fight off invaders without poisoning themselves in the process.
Metabolomic Links Between Environmental Exposures and Human Health
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
Experts discuss how untargeted metabolomic studies connect environmental factors with human disease.
Ophthamologist Alan Scott Dies at Age 89
Chloe Tenn
| Dec 29, 2021
| 2 min read
The Smith-Kettlewell Eye Research Institute scientist developed Botox for medicinal use.
First Report of Horizontal Gene Transfer Between Plant and Animal
Emma Yasinski
| Mar 25, 2021
| 3 min read
Whiteflies overcome a toxin in plants they eat through the use of the plant’s own genetic protection, likely ferried from plant to insect millions of years ago by a virus.
Bald Eagle Killer Identified
Abby Olena, PhD
| Mar 25, 2021
| 5 min read
After a nearly 30-year hunt, researchers have shown that a neurotoxin generated by cyanobacteria on invasive plants is responsible for eagle and waterbird deaths from vacuolar myelinopathy.
Eyeless
C. elegans
Perceives Colors: Study
Shawna Williams
| Mar 4, 2021
| 4 min read
The roundworm uses cues from visible light to help avoid eating toxic bacteria with a distinguishing hue.
Host Cells Release Exosomes to Sop Up Bacterial Toxins
Rachael Moeller Gorman
| Jun 1, 2020
| 3 min read
During bacterial infection, autophagy proteins appear to regulate the release of cell-saving exosomes, which bear the brunt of toxin damage.
Infographic: How Cells Use Decoys to Defend Against Pathogens
Rachael Moeller Gorman
| Jun 1, 2020
| 1 min read
Specialized exosomes sop up bacterial toxins, a study finds.
Snake Venom Gland Organoids Produce Functional Toxins
Amy Schleunes
| Jan 24, 2020
| 2 min read
Stem cells from nine snake species respond to tissue culturing techniques previously used only on mouse and human stem cells.
Blood-Cleaning Machine Quickly Eliminates Carbon Monoxide in Rats
Ruth Williams
| Oct 9, 2019
| 4 min read
A device that illuminates and oxygenates blood outside of the body before pumping it back in removes the gas by freeing hemoglobin from CO.
Image of the Day: Poison Tolerance
Emily Makowski
| Oct 3, 2019
| 1 min read
Genetically engineered
Drosophila
withstand toxins common in monarch butterflies’ diet.
Long-Banned Pollutants Will Decimate Orcas: Study
Shawna Williams
| Sep 28, 2018
| 2 min read
PCBs persist in the environment and accumulate in killer whales, driving their numbers down.
Toxic Red Tide Kills Countless Fish as It Moves Up Florida’s Coast
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Sep 10, 2018
| 2 min read
Officials in one county are running operations to clean up the rotting fish.
Image of the Day: That Toad Is Poison
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Jun 5, 2018
| 1 min read
The introduction of the poisonous
Duttaphrynus melanostictus
into Madagascar could be fatally risky for the island’s native predators.
Bees’ Molecular Responses to Neonicotinoids Determined
Catherine Offord
| Mar 22, 2018
| 4 min read
Researchers pinpoint a protein that can metabolize at least one of the insecticides, highlighting a route to identifying compounds that are friendlier to the critical pollinators.
Frog Skin Yields Potent Painkillers, but None Clinic Ready
Shawna Williams
| Jan 1, 2018
| 2 min read
Decades after their discovery by bioprospectors, amphibian-derived analgesics continue to attract scientific attention.
Sea Anemone Toxin Could Treat Autoimmunity
Jef Akst
| Jan 1, 2018
| 2 min read
If successful, the treatments could alleviate patients’ pain by reducing inflammation.
Sourcing Painkillers from Scorpions’ Stings
Abby Olena, PhD
| Jan 1, 2018
| 2 min read
Compounds in the arachnids’ venom interact with ion channels to both cause and block pain.
