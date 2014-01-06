Subscribe
Infographic: Transposable elements in cancer
Jumping Genes’ Role in Cancer
Diana Kwon
| Mar 1, 2023
| 8 min read
Transposons may be key players in how tumors develop and spread, but they also keep cancer at bay in some circumstances.
Genome Spotlight: C-fern (
Ceratopteris richardii
)
Christie Wilcox, PhD
| Sep 22, 2022
| 5 min read
Sequences for the model organism and two of its kin reveal how these plants got their oversized genomes.
Jumping Genes Can Cause Movement Disorder: Study
Sophie Fessl, PhD
| Sep 13, 2022
| 3 min read
Mice with overactive LINE-1 retrotransposons in their brains exhibit movement difficulties, suggesting the genetic elements may play a role in ataxia in humans.
Infographic: Possible Mechanisms of Gene Transfer in Eukaryotes
Christie Wilcox, PhD
| Jul 5, 2022
| 6 min read
Genetic studies have made it clear that eukaryotic horizontal gene transfer can and does happen. Exactly how, though, remains speculative.
Slideshow: Examples of Eukaryotic Horizontal Gene Transfer
Christie Wilcox, PhD
| Jul 5, 2022
| 4 min read
Horizontally transferred genes play significant roles in eukaryotic genomes
Horizontal Gene Transfer Happens More Often Than Anyone Thought
Christie Wilcox, PhD
| Jul 5, 2022
| 10+ min read
DNA passed to and from all kinds of organisms, even across kingdoms, has helped shape the tree of life, to a large and undisputed degree in microbes and also unexpectedly in multicellular fungi, plants, and animals.
Bacterial Enzyme Keeps Rotifers’ Transposable Elements in Check
Christie Wilcox, PhD
| Mar 3, 2022
| 5 min read
Jumping genes in bdelloid rotifers are tamped down by DNA methylation performed by an enzyme pilfered from bacteria roughly 60 million years ago, a study finds.
Adapting with a Little Help from Jumping Genes
Christie Wilcox, PhD
| Jan 17, 2022
| 10+ min read
Long lambasted as junk DNA or genomic parasites, transposable elements turn out to be contributors to adaptation.
Infographic: How Transposable Elements Can Shape Evolution
Christie Wilcox, PhD
| Jan 17, 2022
| 2 min read
The movements of so-called jumping genes can generate the genetic diversity needed to drive evolutionary change in populations over time.
Alu
Leap May Explain Why Apes Don’t Have Tails
Annie Melchor
| Sep 23, 2021
| 2 min read
A transposable element that jumped into the
TBXT
gene, which is linked to tail morphology, appears to be to blame for our missing appendage.
Male Flies’ Y Chromosome May Contribute to Earlier Deaths
Jef Akst
| Jul 13, 2020
| 2 min read
As male
Drosophila
grow old, selfish genetic elements that are abundant on the Y chromosome become more active, which appears to reduce longevity.
Transposons Identified as Likely Cause of Undiagnosed Diseases
Jef Akst
| Jan 13, 2020
| 4 min read
A tool for identifying jumping gene insertions in DNA sequencing data turns up possible explanations for four patients’ rare developmental disorders.
Taming the Transposon Hordes
Ruth Williams
| Jan 1, 2019
| 3 min read
Researchers repurpose the CRISPR machinery to turn whole classes of transposable elements on or off.
Jumping Genes Inactivated with CRISPR in Pigs
Shawna Williams
| Aug 10, 2017
| 2 min read
The study could pave the way for transplanting porcine organs to humans without the risk of reigniting endogenous retroviruses.
Clyde A. Hutchison III: Genome Sequencer and Synthetic Biologist
Anna Azvolinsky
| Aug 1, 2016
| 8 min read
From sequencing bacteriophages to synthesizing bacterial genomes to defining a minimal genome
A Movable Defense
Eugene V. Koonin and Mart Krupovic
| Jan 1, 2015
| 10 min read
In the evolutionary arms race between pathogens and hosts, genetic elements known as transposons are regularly recruited as assault weapons for cellular defense.
A Long Line of LINEs
Kate Yandell
| Sep 1, 2014
| 3 min read
Different mechanisms repress mobile DNA elements in human embryonic stem cells depending on the elements’ evolutionary ages.
Newly ID’d Transposons Involve Cas
Kerry Grens
| May 27, 2014
| 1 min read
Researchers uncover a group of mobile genetic elements in bacteria and archaea encoding a Cas enzyme.
Schizophrenia’s Jumping Genetics
Jef Akst
| Jan 6, 2014
| 2 min read
Researchers find evidence that transposable elements, also known as jumping genes, may contribute to the development of the psychiatric disorder.
