The Researchers Who Pivoted to COVID-19: One Year On
The Researchers Who Pivoted to COVID-19: One Year On
The Scientist checks in on scientists who switched gears to combat the pandemic.
The Researchers Who Pivoted to COVID-19: One Year On
The Researchers Who Pivoted to COVID-19: One Year On

The Scientist checks in on scientists who switched gears to combat the pandemic.

The Scientist checks in on scientists who switched gears to combat the pandemic.

ventilator

An illustrated schematic with a blue background describes how oxygenated perfluorocarbon can rescue respiratory failure in mammals.
Mammals Can Use Their Intestines to Breathe
Abby Olena, PhD | May 14, 2021 | 4 min read
Researchers show that both mice and pigs are capable of oxygenating their blood via the colon—a capacity that, if shared by humans, could be leveraged in the clinic to minimize the need for mechanical ventilation.
Disturbed Microbes Contribute to Lung Damage from Oxygen Treatment
Ruth Williams | Aug 12, 2020 | 3 min read
In humans, higher oxygen levels during ventilation are tied to an altered bacterial composition in the lungs, and mouse experiments show a causative link.
Colombian Engineers’ Ventilators to Be Tested in COVID Patients
Katarina Zimmer | Jul 7, 2020 | 5 min read
In just a few months, researchers have constructed low-cost ventilators that can keep sedated pigs alive. Getting them to work safely and reliably in people is the next challenge.
