vertical transmission

Human Fetuses Can Contract SARS-CoV-2, but It’s Rare
Ashley Yeager | Jan 1, 2021 | 10+ min read
Compared with Zika and cytomegalovirus, the virus that causes COVID-19 appears to have a harder time penetrating the placenta and moving to a woman’s unborn baby.
Infographic: How SARS-CoV-2 Might Travel from Mom to Fetus
Ashley Yeager | Jan 1, 2021 | 1 min read
The virus rarely spreads from mother to child before birth, but it can—and researchers are starting to investigate the path it takes.
