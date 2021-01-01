ADVERTISEMENT
vertical transmission
Human Fetuses Can Contract SARS-CoV-2, but It’s Rare
Ashley Yeager
| Jan 1, 2021
| 10+ min read
Compared with Zika and cytomegalovirus, the virus that causes COVID-19 appears to have a harder time penetrating the placenta and moving to a woman’s unborn baby.
Infographic: How SARS-CoV-2 Might Travel from Mom to Fetus
Ashley Yeager
| Jan 1, 2021
| 1 min read
The virus rarely spreads from mother to child before birth, but it can—and researchers are starting to investigate the path it takes.
