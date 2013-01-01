ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
See Pigs Master a Joystick Video Game
See Pigs Master a Joystick Video Game
Directing an object on a screen to a target provided a tasty reward.
See Pigs Master a Joystick Video Game
See Pigs Master a Joystick Video Game

Directing an object on a screen to a target provided a tasty reward.

Directing an object on a screen to a target provided a tasty reward.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. video games

video games

Evidence Lacking for Brain-Training Products
Ben Andrew Henry | Oct 4, 2016 | 2 min read
A literature review finds little evidence that commercial brain-training games can improve everyday cognitive performance, citing methodological shortcomings.
Playing for Words
Edyta Zielinska | Feb 28, 2013 | 3 min read
Children with dyslexia have an easier time learning to read after playing action video games that don’t incorporate reading.
Game On
The Scientist Staff | Jan 2, 2013 | 1 min read
Check out some of the games being used in serious scientific research, education, and treatment.
Staying in Touch
Mary Beth Aberlin | Jan 1, 2013 | 3 min read
Searching for life beyond our teeming planet has led to some innovative collaborative approaches to generating knowledge right here at home.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT