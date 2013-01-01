ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
See Pigs Master a Joystick Video Game
Directing an object on a screen to a target provided a tasty reward.
See Pigs Master a Joystick Video Game
See Pigs Master a Joystick Video Game
Directing an object on a screen to a target provided a tasty reward.
Directing an object on a screen to a target provided a tasty reward.
Home
Subjects
video games
video games
Evidence Lacking for Brain-Training Products
Ben Andrew Henry
| Oct 4, 2016
| 2 min read
A literature review finds little evidence that commercial brain-training games can improve everyday cognitive performance, citing methodological shortcomings.
Playing for Words
Edyta Zielinska
| Feb 28, 2013
| 3 min read
Children with dyslexia have an easier time learning to read after playing action video games that don’t incorporate reading.
Game On
The Scientist
Staff
| Jan 2, 2013
| 1 min read
Check out some of the games being used in serious scientific research, education, and treatment.
Staying in Touch
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Jan 1, 2013
| 3 min read
Searching for life beyond our teeming planet has led to some innovative collaborative approaches to generating knowledge right here at home.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT