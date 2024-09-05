The flexible system covers a variety of configurations, enabling users to run broad surveillance panels. The platform can process up to 5,184 reactions per chip in less than 30 minutes of direct hands-on time. Each nanoliter-scale reaction reduces variability by eliminating the need for preamplification and reduces costs due to decreased reagent volumes. Takara Bio USA is now accepting orders of the SmartChip ND Real-Time PCR System for shipment in Q4.

Environmental surveillance laboratories have a critical need to monitor a wide range of targets at low cost. While SmartChip® technology has already been used extensively by groups monitoring AMR, with hundreds of published research studies, the new platform allows these groups to take their research to the next level. Resistomap Oy is one such group that has submitted its SmartChip-based protocol for the EU AMR Surveillance program. “Since 2019, we have optimized the SmartChip system’s use for flexible, high-throughput gene quantification of hundreds of targeted genes associated with AMR and environmental DNA samples without a preamplification step. To my knowledge, the SmartChip system is the only platform that meets these needs. We are excited to try the new SmartChip ND system, which will allow us to deliver better services while continuing our fruitful collaboration with the Takara Bio team,” said Founder and CEO of Resistomap Windi Muziasari.

“We have worked closely with our key collaborators to design a next-generation platform that uniquely addresses their greatest laboratory challenges and workflow gaps,” said Carol Lou, President & CEO of Takara Bio USA. “Designed for simplicity and streamlined operation, our new technology will impact multiple fields by delivering accuracy, reproducibility, and flexibility in a compact design.”

The SmartChip ND Real-Time PCR System will be on display at the World Antimicrobial Resistance Congress (Booth #203) from September 5–6, 2024 in Philadelphia, PA. Attendees can join a panel discussion on Sept. 5 with Resistomap’s CEO Windi Muziasari to learn more about the real-life application of the SmartChip ND system in wastewater surveillance. Takara Bio experts will also host a roundtable discussion on Sept. 5 titled “Effective strategies for antimicrobial resistance surveillance” and a technology spotlight presentation on Sept. 6. Researchers and other professionals wanting details can sign up to receive priority access to product and technical information.