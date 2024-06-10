Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today unveiled the Thermo Scientific™ Stellar™ mass spectrometer (MS), a new solution that combines fast throughput, high sensitivity, and ease of use to allow researchers to advance their translational omics research and make breakthrough discoveries more efficiently.

The Stellar MS powers translational research, the conversion of basic science discoveries into clinical applications with the ultimate goal of improving human health, as it streamlines the verification of proteins and metabolites of clinical interest. Complementing the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap™ Astral™ MS, Stellar MS completes a key piece of the translational research workflow. The Orbitrap Astral MS is ideal for discovering new biomarkers and the Stellar MS connects these discoveries to clinical research, providing verification of all biomarkers that matter, including peptides, metabolites, and lipids.

This workflow includes third-party software support via Thermo Scientific Ardia™ platform and high throughput liquid chromatography separation with the Thermo Scientific Vanquish™ Neo ultra-high performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC) system Tandem Direct Injection workflow, enabling significant time savings. Translational scientists can now create new workflows in just days rather than weeks using existing technology, ultimately delivering faster study completion that supports significantly improved productivity.

Compared to traditional technologies, Stellar MS achieves 10X the quantitative sensitivity while analyzing five times more compounds for proteomics, metabolomics, and lipidomics. Researchers can now achieve quantitative productivity and gain insights on a broader range of compounds which were previously impossible.

“Our industry-leading instruments will accelerate the promise of precision medicine and bolster essential translational research that will help improve human health,” said John Lesica, president, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Equipping our customers with the ability to discover and validate insights at unprecedented scale can offer biological insights into disease mechanisms that improve clinical research outcomes and help develop personalized therapies far faster than previously possible.”

Thermo Fisher will showcase the Stellar MS at the American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) annual conference from June 2-6, 2024, in Anaheim, California. The Stellar and Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometers, together with additional new products being introduced at ASMS, will be on display, showcasing how scientific changemakers are shaping the future of human health from compounds to clinics with these technologies.



