Zymo Research Launches Microbiome Grant to Support Innovation in Microbial Sciences

This grant empowers researchers by providing access to industry- leading sample and library preparation solutions and services, as well as opportunities to share their research with the field at-large. By supporting scientists tackling pressing global health and environmental challenges, Zymo Research reaffirms its commitment to enabling breakthrough discoveries, while ensuring researchers have the resources they need to continue pushing the boundaries of microbial exploration.

Grant Details

Grand Prize: A $5,000 USD credit for any of Zymo Research’s microbiome products and services, plus an invitation with travel and accommodations to present at ASM Microbe 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.

Four Finalists: Each will receive a $2,500 USD credit for any of Zymo Research's microbiome products and services.

Eligibility and Deadlines

This grant is open to researchers worldwide. Proposals must be original and align with the grant’s mission of advancing microbiome science. Applications are due by March 31, 2025, with winners announced by April 30, 2025.