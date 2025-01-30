the-scientist Logo
Subscribe

Zymo Research Launches Microbiome Grant to Support Innovation in Microbial Sciences

Zymo Research is proud to introduce the Master the Microbiome Grant, a global initiative dedicated to advancing research in microbiomics, metagenomics, and microbial sciences.

Zymo Research
| 1 min read
Share

This grant empowers researchers by providing access to industry- leading sample and library preparation solutions and services, as well as opportunities to share their research with the field at-large. By supporting scientists tackling pressing global health and environmental challenges, Zymo Research reaffirms its commitment to enabling breakthrough discoveries, while ensuring researchers have the resources they need to continue pushing the boundaries of microbial exploration.

Grant Details

  • Grand Prize: A $5,000 USD credit for any of Zymo Research’s microbiome products and services, plus an invitation with travel and accommodations to present at ASM Microbe 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.
  • Four Finalists: Each will receive a $2,500 USD credit for any of Zymo Research’s microbiome products and services.

Eligibility and Deadlines

This grant is open to researchers worldwide. Proposals must be original and align with the grant’s mission of advancing microbiome science. Applications are due by March 31, 2025, with winners announced by April 30, 2025.

Keywords

Share

Related Research Resources

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

sartorius logo
New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

Sino
Wastewater surveillance conceptual visualization of a water droplet containing different microorganism

Elevating Wastewater Epidemiology with Microfluidics

Discover How Molecular Techniques Help Researchers Understand Wound Formation and Infection

Harnessing Molecular Techniques to Identify Wound Microbes

Thermo Fisher Logo
TS Digest January 2025
January 2025, Issue 1

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Considerations for Cell-Based Assays in Immuno-Oncology Research

Considerations for Cell-Based Assays in Immuno-Oncology Research

Lonza
Sex Differences in Neurological Research

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

bit.bio logo
New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

Sino
New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

Biotium logo

Products

Product News

Zymo Research

Zymo Research Launches Microbiome Grant to Support Innovation in Microbial Sciences

Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Launches TrailBlazer Tag and TrailBlazer StarBright Dye Label Kits for Antibody Conjugation to StarBright Dyes

Biotium Logo

Biotium Upgrades Illuminator for Uniform Photoactivation of Viability PCR Samples in Microplates

IndiMag2
We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.