Zymo Research Launches Research Grant to Empower Mapping the RNome

Aligned with the Human RNome Project’s vision, this grant supports researchers exploring the complexities of RNA across all organisms. By fostering collaboration and innovation, Zymo Research aims to accelerate scientific breakthroughs with diagnostic and therapeutic potential.

Grant Award

Zymo Research is offering $5,000 USD to five (5) grantees towards their innovative RNA technologies, spanning sample collection, extraction, and library preparation, plus an exclusive technology consultation with their scientists.

Eligibility and Deadline

This grant is open to researchers worldwide. Proposals must be original and align with the grant’s mission of uncovering the complexities of RNA for all organisms. Applications are due by June 10, 2025, with winners announced by July 31, 2025.

