Zymo Research Launches Research Grant to Empower Mapping the RNome

Zymo Research is proud to introduce the RNome Disruptive Research Grant, that is designed to empower scientists mapping the RNome and advance our overallunderstanding of RNA.

Zymo Research
| 1 min read
Aligned with the Human RNome Project’s vision, this grant supports researchers exploring the complexities of RNA across all organisms. By fostering collaboration and innovation, Zymo Research aims to accelerate scientific breakthroughs with diagnostic and therapeutic potential.

Grant Award
Zymo Research is offering $5,000 USD to five (5) grantees towards their innovative RNA technologies, spanning sample collection, extraction, and library preparation, plus an exclusive technology consultation with their scientists.

Eligibility and Deadline
This grant is open to researchers worldwide. Proposals must be original and align with the grant’s mission of uncovering the complexities of RNA for all organisms. Applications are due by June 10, 2025, with winners announced by July 31, 2025.

Press Release provided by: Zymo Research

