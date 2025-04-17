the-scientist Logo
Subscribe
News

ALS Disturbs Sleep Prior to Symptom Onset

Humans and mice with a predisposition for ALS displayed altered sleep patterns before symptoms began, offering a potential novel diagnostic and treatment approach.

Shelby Bradford, PhD
Shelby Bradford, PhD
| 4 min read
Illustration of a transparent, blue outlined synapse with red neurotransmitters passing between them. More out-of-focus blue neurons are in the background.

ALS caused changes in sleep patterns in people with ALS prior to symptom onset, opening the door for novel diagnostic markers and interventions.

©istock, adventtr

Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
4:00
Share

Sleep disturbances are commonly reported by people with neurodegenerative conditions that damage motor neurons.1 Some of these disorders, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), affect nonmotor functions of the brain, including sleep, which is regulated by the hypothalamus.

This phenomenon captured the interest of Matei Bolborea, a neuroendocrinologist at the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research. Previous studies showing sleep disturbances in people with ALS looked exclusively at individuals in the late-stage of the disease, at which point respiratory symptoms are present, making it difficult to distinguish the effect of ALS degeneration on sleep.2,3 “What we wanted to know is, in fact, what happens before that?” Bolborea said.

Photograph of Matei Bolborea, a neuroendocrinologist at the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research

Matei Bolborea and his team showed that ALS affects sleep even before symptoms begin.

Matei Bolborea

In a paper published in Science Translational Medicine, Bolborea and his team studied people with early-stage and presymptomatic ALS to gain insights into early changes to neurological functions.4 Additional studies using animal models of ALS shed light on the molecular underpinnings of the disease’s effects on sleep. Their findings suggest potential therapeutic strategies to improve quality of life and possibly symptom onset.

The researchers started by investigating differences in sleep quality between individuals who had early-stage ALS, a period before the onset of respiratory problems, and people without ALS or other motor deficits. They observed that people with ALS took longer to fall asleep and had increased bouts of wake and rapid eye movement (REM) sleep but reduced deep sleep non-REM (NREM) stages.

In a second cohort of individuals with an immediate relation to someone with ALS but who had not developed motor symptoms, the researchers recorded their sleep and collected DNA samples to determine which individuals carried a genetic mutation associated with ALS.

Compared to individuals with no ALS mutations, presymptomatic ALS carriers demonstrated altered sleep patterns that were dependent on the mutation that they carried: one mutation was associated with less overall time asleep and reduced deep sleep NREM, while a second mutation led to a longer time to fall asleep and more time in REM, but less time in total in NREM stages. Both mutations were associated with increased times in the wake period.

Continue reading below...
undefined
Genetics
An Ancient Viral Protein May Play a Key Role in ALS
Read More

Although no participants indicated that they felt like they had interrupted sleep in either of the sleep studies, individuals with early-stage ALS and those presymptomatic for the condition performed worse on a test of cognitive functions.

The team confirmed the sleep changes they saw in their human studies using three different animal models of ALS with mutations in either an RNA-binding protein, a DNA-binding protein, or superoxide dismutase, all shown to be affected in the disorder. Although the onset of sleeping changes varied by genetic mutation, the researchers saw an overall decrease in NREM and REM and increased wake periods in animals; these changes occurred prior to motor deficits in one model. Thus, although the effects to REM sleep differed between mice and humans, ALS caused similar changes to sleep-wake patterns in both species.

Previously, the researchers observed that ALS causes degeneration in neurons that respond to melanin concentrating hormone (MCH).5 This neuropeptide, along with orexin, regulates sleep. Orexin is responsible for promoting wakefulness, while MCH sends people and animals into REM sleep.

Immunoflourescent image of neurons that respond to the neuropeptide orexin (magenta against a black background.

Bolborea’s team saw that blocking the neuropeptide orexin from binding its neurons (magenta clusters) improved the sleep patterns in mice with presymptomatic ALS.

Simon Guillot

To attempt to revert the ALS-induced sleep disruptions in the mice, they delivered MCH to the cerebral spinal fluid. In two models, MCH treatment decreased periods of wake and increased the time mice spent in REM sleep. Then, using a licensed orexin receptor antagonist, the team found that reducing this neuropeptide’s signaling improved sleep parameters across all their ALS models.

“What still needs to be worked out is what the neuroendocrine changes are and how we might target them in humans,” said Rebekah Ahmed, a neurologist at the University of Sydney who was not involved in the current study. In addition to sleep, orexin also regulates appetite. “If you affect orexin for sleep, how does that affect eating, metabolism, and the other functions of the hypothalamus as well?” Ahmed added.

Continue reading below...
undefined
Genetics
Sleep Disruptions and Impaired Muscle Control in Ataxia May Share a Culprit
Read More

“This is a very elegant and comprehensive, truly translational research study,” said Åsa Petersén, a neuroscientist at Lund University. Petersén was not involved in the present study but has collaborated with some of the coauthors on other projects studying the role of the hypothalamus in neurodegenerative disorders. “They show for the first time that there are changes in sleep before patients start to develop motor symptoms in ALS, and that's a very important finding,” Petersén added.

Bolborea said that studying sleep changes in individuals likely to develop ALS provides an opportunity to diagnose the disorder sooner. He and his team want to conduct a clinical trial to evaluate whether the orexin antagonist similarly restores sleep functions in humans. The team also plans to study mechanistically what occurs to these hypothalamic neurons in early ALS.

  1. Malhotra RK. Neurodegenerative disorders and sleep. Sleep Med Clin. 2022;17(2):307-314.
  2. Sun X, et al. Study on sleep-wake disorders in patients with genetic and non-genetic amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. J Neurol Neurosurg Psychiatry. 2020;92(1):96-102.
  3. Boentert M, et al. Effects of non-invasive ventilation on objective sleep and nocturnal respiration in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. J Neurol. 2015;262:2073-2082.
  4. Guillot SJ, et al. Early-onset sleep alterations found in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis are ameliorated by orexin antagonist in mouse models. Sci Transl Med. 2025;17(783):eadm7580.
  5. Bolborea M, et al. Loss of hypothalamic MCH decreases food intake in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Acta Neuropathol. 2023;145(6):773-791.

Keywords

Meet the Author

  • Shelby Bradford, PhD

    Shelby Bradford, PhD

    Shelby is an Assistant Editor for The Scientist. She earned her PhD from West Virginia University in immunology and microbiology and completed an AAAS Mass Media fellowship.
    View full profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Image of a woman in a microbiology lab whose hair is caught on fire from a Bunsen burner.
April 1, 2025, Issue 1

Bunsen Burners and Bad Hair Days

Lab safety rules dictate that one must tie back long hair. Rosemarie Hansen learned the hard way when an open flame turned her locks into a lesson.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Unlocking the Unattainable in Gene Construction

Unlocking the Unattainable in Gene Construction

dna-script-primarylogo-digital
Concept illustration of acoustic waves and ripples.

Comparing Analytical Solutions for High-Throughput Drug Discovery

sciex
Explore the tools available for studying histone modification.

Tools for Studying Histone Modification

Cayman Chemical Logo
An illustration of a colorful DNA molecule.

An Early Window into Biological Change and Disease Development

biomodal logo

Products

Product News

Green Cooling

Thermo Scientific™ Centrifuges with GreenCool Technology

Thermo Fisher Logo
Singleron Avatar

Singleron Biotechnologies and Hamilton Bonaduz AG Announce the Launch of Tensor to Advance Single Cell Sequencing Automation

Zymo Research Logo

Zymo Research Launches Research Grant to Empower Mapping the RNome

Magid Haddouchi, PhD, CCO

Cytosurge Appoints Magid Haddouchi as Chief Commercial Officer

We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.