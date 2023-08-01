ADVERTISEMENT
Meenakshi joined as the Editor-in-Chief at The Scientist in 2023. She is passionate about the dissemination of science and brings several years of experience in diverse communication roles including journalism, podcasting, and corporate content strategy. Meenakshi secured her PhD in biophysics at the University of Goettingen, Germany, which sparked a life-long love for interdisciplinary biological sciences and a mild tolerance for beer. In her spare time, she loves to travel.

Articles by Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD
Science and educational objects with a world globe floating on a background
Scientists Trot the Globe but Stay Sci-lingual
Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD | Jan 1, 2024 | 2 min read
Academics adapt to new cultures and people, bonding with scientific commonalities.
Illustration of scientists collaborating
When Scientists Collaborate, Science Progresses
Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 3 min read
Behind every successful scientist, there is another scientist.
Samantha Maragh speaks on stage after receiving the State of Maryland Outstanding Young Scientist Award 2019.
Making Standards Exceptional
Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 9 min read
Samantha Maragh has taken on the difficult challenge of standardizing assays, data norms, and terminology in the ever evolving genome editing field.
Frozen laboratory test tubes in box container in a research lab.
Save the Sample
Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD | Dec 1, 2023 | 2 min read
Researchers must plan for the future of their lab materials long before they decide to move on.
Back view of people clapping for a person standing in the front.
In Fall, Scientists Rise High
Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD | Nov 1, 2023 | 2 min read
Science awards remind us that seemingly overnight success takes years of hard work and patience.
The illustration shows gears inside a light bulb.
A Picture Sparks a Thousand Words
Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD | Oct 2, 2023 | 2 min read
A scientific image can conceal even more than it reveals. Scientists can now share their untold behind-the-image stories in our new Science Snapshot column.
2023 Ig Nobel Prize for Gripping Work on Dead Spiders
Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD | Sep 15, 2023 | 3 min read
Rice University researchers claimed the Ig Nobel Prize for upleveling biorobotics by transforming deceased spiders into robotic grippers.
Juggling
Handling the Extras in Academia
Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD | Sep 1, 2023 | 1 min read
Researchers are expected to juggle several job duties with little to no training for those tasks. Is peer coaching an option?
Image of unfolded protein
My Protein Didn't Fold and Neither Did I
Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD | Aug 1, 2023 | 2 min read
When Gaurav Ghag realized that he had replicated a calculation error in every experiment during four years of his graduate research, he initially thought that his career had unraveled with his protein.  
Cartoon showing someone on stepping stones to success
Failing to Succeed
Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD | Aug 1, 2023 | 2 min read
We must celebrate scientific failures not as precedents to anticipatory successes but for what they are: valiant efforts that didn’t work out. 
