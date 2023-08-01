Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD

Meenakshi joined as the Editor-in-Chief at The Scientist in 2023. She is passionate about the dissemination of science and brings several years of experience in diverse communication roles including journalism, podcasting, and corporate content strategy. Meenakshi secured her PhD in biophysics at the University of Goettingen, Germany, which sparked a life-long love for interdisciplinary biological sciences and a mild tolerance for beer. In her spare time, she loves to travel.