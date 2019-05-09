BioLegend Moves Global Headquarters to Newly Constructed, State-of-the-Art Campus in San Diego, California

BioLegend, leading provider of world-class biological reagents and tools that enable life science discovery from research to cure, today announced the opening of its new global headquarters located at 8999 BioLegend Way in San Diego, California. The expansive 8-acre campus is designed to support the company’s growth, provide an attractive environment for new talent, and better serve customers worldwide.

To celebrate the grand opening of its new headquarters, BioLegend hosted an inaugural symposium focused on Cancer Immunotherapy on Wednesday, May 8 which brought a crowd of 300 top scientists, business leaders, and trusted partners. The symposium was hosted by Dr. Gene Lay, Founder and CEO of BioLegend. The scientific program included talks by five world-renowned immunologists, including 2018 Nobel Laureate, Professor James P. Allison, PhD.

The official ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by key dignitaries including the Mayor of San Diego, Kevin Faulconer. BioLegend received a Proclamation and a Commendation, ...