News

Breastmilk Antibodies Shape the Infant Immune System

An antibody in maternal milk limits an allergy-promoting bacterium in the infant gut microbiome, informing the development of better formula milk.

Written bySneha Khedkar
| 4 min read
A mother breastfeeding her baby. Antibodies in the breastmilk shape the baby’s immune responses.

Antibodies present in human breastmilk targeted an infant gut bacterium, preventing it from activating allergy-associated immune responses.

Image credit:©iStock, Nestea06
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
4:00
Share

Newborn babies may appear peaceful, blinking at the bright new world, but their tiny guts teem with microscopic life. These microbes produce signals that train the infant immune system to recognize friend from foe. While scientists know that breastmilk supports immune development, they did not fully understand the molecules that guide microbe-mediated immune imprinting, which shapes long-term immunological outcomes.1

Photo of Katherine Donald, a microbiologist who studies IgA-microbiota interactions, against trees. She wears a blue and white top and smiles at the camera.

Katherine Donald, a microbiologist in Brett Finlay’s lab at the University of British Columbia studies how milk affects infant gut microbiota and immune maturation.

Katherine Donald

Recently, scientists found that an antibody in maternal milk, immunoglobulin A (IgA), prevents an infant gut bacterium, Erysipelatoclostridium ramosum, from inducing allergy-promoting immune responses.2 The findings, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, uncover key players in immune development, paving the way for improved allergy prevention strategies in infants.

“[The results] show a substantial role for milk IgA in infant gut microbiota maturation,” said Katherine Donald, a microbiologist in Brett Finlay’s lab at the University of British Columbia and study coauthor. “Knowing that E. ramosum-specific IgA might help the infant during development could inform IgA additions to formula [milk].”

Meghan Koch, a maternal-offspring immunologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, who was not associated with the study, said, “This is really a nice study to try to tease out the intricacies [of IgA-microbiota interactions] and to basically support maybe future mechanistic studies.”

Donald and her team compared the amount of IgA in the breastmilk of 300 women from a previously established study cohort and the gut microbiome composition of their respective babies.3 They observed an inverse correlation between IgA levels and E. ramosum abundance, suggesting that the maternally derived antibody may limit this species in the infant gut.

A microscopy image of human epithelial cells with round blue nuclei surrounded by bundles of red actin against a black background. Green spots, denoting the bacterium E. ramosum can be seen in some places.

E. ramosum filaments (green) adhere to epithelial cells (nuclei stained blue, actin stained red) infected with the cultured bacterium.

Antonio Serapio-Palacios

IgA antibodies can control gut microbiota by preventing the attachment of some bacteria to the intestinal epithelium.4 To investigate whether milk IgA limited E. ramosum via a similar mechanism, Donald and her team exposed human-derived epithelial cell lines to the bacterium. Using immunofluorescence, the researchers observed that E. ramosum bound to the cells, leading to cytoskeletal rearrangement. However, bacteria incubated with IgA failed to attach to cultured epithelial cells, confirming that the antibodies prevent host-microbiota interaction.

RNA sequencing of E. ramosum-bound epithelial cells revealed upregulation of several genes involved in signaling pathways mediated by T helper 17 cells (Th17), which are implicated in allergies and some chronic diseases. However, antibody-treated bacteria failed to upregulate these genes in epithelial cells, indicating that E. ramosum triggers pathways involved in Th17-mediated inflammation in the gut and that milk IgA inhibits this effect.

A photograph of Meghan Koch, an immunologist who studies maternal-offspring immunity, wearing a back top and grey leopard-print jacket against a plain background.

Meghan Koch, an immunologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center studies how the mother may shape infant immunity.

Meghan Koch

While Donald expected that milk-derived IgA would influence the gut microbiota, “the specifics kind of surprised me,” she said. Researchers had previously found that the antibody helped the colonization of beneficial bacteria in the gut.5 “I was looking for good bacteria that IgA helped, but ended up finding this one, E. ramosum, that is actually limited by milk IgA,” said Donald.

Human milk is abundant in IgA, driving many studies about the antibody in mice, said Koch. “It's laudable for these investigators to try to take this to the next step, to say, ‘Okay, we can infer everything we want to from mice, but what actually happens in humans?’,” she said. “They did a good job of trying their in vitro model in several different cell lines,” she said, while noting that these may not accurately mimic physiological conditions.

“We couldn't get E. ramosum to colonize mice. We just have the cell culture work. But of course, in an organism, I'm sure it would be much different,” agreed Donald, adding that organoid systems could provide a clearer and more physiologically relevant picture.

Koch concurred, noting that organ-on-a-chip models of guts may help answer some questions. “As we get more invested in things like team science and increased flexibility and increased funding, those kinds of studies are possible,” said Koch, “which could really transform some of these findings by leaps and bounds.”

  1. Dawod B, et al. Breastfeeding and the developmental origins of mucosal immunity: How human milk shapes the innate and adaptive mucosal immune systems. Curr Opin Gastroenterol. 2021;37(6):547-556.
  2. Donald K, et al. Human milk IgA promotes normal immune development by limiting Th17-inducing Erysipelatoclostridium ramosum in the infant gut. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 2025;122(28):e2501030122.
  3. Subbarao P, et al. The Canadian Healthy Infant Longitudinal Development (CHILD) study: Examining developmental origins of allergy and asthma. Thorax. 2015;70(10):998-1000.
  4. Bunker JJ, Bendelac A. IgA responses to microbiota. Immunity. 2018;49(2):211-224.
  5. Donald K, et al. Secretory IgA: Linking microbes, maternal health, and infant health through human milk. Cell Host Microbe. 2022;30(5):650-659.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Sneha Khedkar

    Sneha Khedkar

    Sneha Khedkar is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist. She has a Master’s degree in biochemistry, after which she studied the molecular mechanisms of skin stem cell migration during wound healing as a research fellow at the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine in Bangalore, India. She has previously written for Scientific American, New Scientist, and Knowable Magazine, among others.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
An image of young researchers gathered around a table playing an engaging board game.
August 2025, Issue 1

Publish or Perish: The Board Game of Academic Survival

Players compete, collaborate, and celebrate in a satirical race to publish groundbreaking papers on hilariously absurd research topics.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

3D liquid droplets representing spheroids

Exploring the Versatility of 3D Spheroid Models

sartorius logo
Bridging Innovation and Industry with Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry

Bridging Innovation and Industry with Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry (CDMS)

Waters
A group of intricately folded origami swans, with one soaring above, symbolizing revolutionary ideas.

Rise of the Nanorobots

Crown Bioscience Logo
Blue oxygen molecules on a matching blue background

Simple Low-Cost Solutions for Physioxic Cell Culture

Embrient Inc. Logo

Products

Product News

Multi-colored concentric circles representing centrifugation

FRONTIER 5706P Multi Centrifuges Compact Design, Powerful Performance

OHAUS Logo
Eppendorf Logo

Eppi® made from 100 % cooking oil?

iStock

Meet the Next Evolution of Droplet Digital™ PCR Solutions: QX Continuum Droplet Digital PCR System

Bio-Rad
Leica Biosystems Logo