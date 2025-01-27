the-scientist Logo
Subscribe

Challenging the Axon’s Classic Shape

Forget the traditional tubular shape—researchers are investigating a pearl-on-a-string formation for axons, unlocking new insights into neural signaling in health and disease.

Laura Tran, PhD
Laura Tran, PhD
| 4 min read
Microscopic image of mouse neurons exhibiting a string-of-pearls structure.

For decades, axons have been depicted as smooth and cylindrical, but recent research suggests that axons take on a pearls-on-a-string morphology instead.

Graham Knott

Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
4:00
Share

Axons are the brain’s information highways, transporting cellular cargo, chemical signals, and electrical impulses to other cells. These “roads” are typically depicted as smooth and cylindrical, with occasional bulges that store and release neurotransmitters, extending from the amoeba-like neural body. However, axons can also adopt a pearled shape, which typically becomes more pronounced as axons degrade in neurodegenerative diseases.

But new research by Shigeki Watanabe, a molecular neuroscientist at Johns Hopkins University, indicates that this shapeshifting may not always be pathological. Watanabe first noticed axon pearling in healthy Caenorhabditis elegans neurons as a graduate student at the University of Utah, though he didn’t pursue it further at the time.1 Then, in 2019, Watanabe started a conversation with fellow neuroscientist and collaborator Graham Knott at the Swiss Federal Technology Institute of Lausanne; Knott had observed the same phenomenon in mouse brain slices.

Together, Watanabe and Knott began studying the relationship between form and function in unmyelinated axons, which tend to exhibit more irregular shapes compared to the consistent cylindrical structure of myelinated axons. Watanabe and his team used electron microscopy to examine unmyelinated axons in mice and determine whether the pearled pattern was the natural axon shape.

Continue reading below...
undefined
Cell & Molecular Biology
Eavesdropping on Ion Channels Using the Patch Clamp Technique
Read More

Their findings, published in Nature Neuroscience, contrast with the classical view of tubular axons.2 The researchers propose that this shape is a ubiquitous feature in all unmyelinated axons; furthermore, they hypothesize that these pearls are influenced by properties of the axon membrane, such as tension, which affects how neurons fire electrical signals.

Watanabe began his investigation by exploring the underlying mechanism that shaped these pearl-like structures. Since his initial experiments in graduate school, other groups had described how actin formed a repeating "skeletal" structure within the axon.3 “These actin rings along the axons are much like a vacuum hose and make it so that the axon can move around without breaking,” explained Watanabe. Noting the structural similarities between these rings and the pearls, Watanabe hypothesized that disrupting the actin rings might eliminate the pearl-like formations—but to his surprise, this was not the case.

Image of Shigeki Watanabe. He smiles at the camera and is wearing a black hat and sweatshirt.

Shigeki Watanabe studies axon morphology with innovative electron microscopy techniques.

Shigeki Watanabe

Next, Watanabe and his team took a closer look at the axons’ physical properties with electron microscopy. Ultrastructural analysis often relies on aldehyde-based fixation, which dehydrates tissue, shrinking it in the same way that a grape turns into a raisin. To preserve the delicate morphology, Watanabe employed high-pressure freezing—a technique he had previously used to study axons in C. elegans.4 The researchers examined three types of mouse neurons: ones grown in the lab, those taken from adult mice, and those taken from mouse embryos. These neurons were unmyelinated and each axon displayed distinct pearls which were spaced 200 nanometers (nm) apart along an axon with a diameter of 60nm. The researchers also observed these pearls during live neuron imaging.

But what caused this distinct pearl-like shape? Watanabe and his team hypothesized that plasma membrane properties played a role. They conducted a series of experiments using mathematical models and samples from mouse hippocampal and cortical neurons. The researchers tested various conditions, such as exposure to hyper- or hypo-tonic solutions and the removal of cholesterol, which is linked to membrane rigidity. “The first thing we tried was essentially changing the osmotic pressure in the accessible space, and that altered the morphology,” Watanabe explained. “At that point, we [believed] we were onto something.”

Their findings revealed that osmotic pressure played a significant role in shaping the pearl-like structures: High osmotic pressure reduced their size and spacing, and low osmolarity had the opposite effect. Additionally, removing cholesterol from the neuron’s membrane made it less stiff and more fluid-like, altering the axon’s shape and reducing pearling.

Continue reading below...
undefined
Cell & Molecular Biology
Lighting Up the Neuronal Cytoskeleton
Read More

Based on these results, Watanabe set out to test whether this form dictated the function of the axon, focusing on the interaction between pearling and sodium channel placement, which is critical for generating action potentials and firing electrical signals. Watanabe remarked that previous studies “assumed that axons were cylindrical, and it didn’t matter where the [sodium] channels were.” His team ran simulations to test how sodium channel placement influenced action potential firing in both cylindrical and pearled axons. Although firing speed remained unchanged in cylindrical axons, pearled axons showed faster action potentials when sodium channels were periodically spaced at 190nm.

Next, the researchers tested the neurons’ ability to conduct electrical signals in mouse neurons. They found that altering the typical pearled structure—such as reducing the spacing between pearls or decreasing membrane rigidity by removing cholesterol—slowed action potential firing. Conversely, pearls spaced farther apart allowed for faster signal conduction, emphasizing the impact of structural dynamics on neuronal performance.

Adam Cohen, a chemical biologist at Harvard University who was not involved in the research, remarked that while pearling is not a new phenomenon, the team’s observation of this pattern in neurons under non-pathological conditions is particularly intriguing. “This paper is a vivid reminder that the brain is a physical object and that its function is constrained by the properties of this wet, squishy, and stretchy material,” said Cohen. “Because of its sort of physicality, that provides opportunities for new ways of regulating signal propagation.”

Watanabe mentioned that ongoing research aims to explore whether these patterns are also present in human neurons, both in vitro and in vivo.5 Additionally, he is curious about what happens to axon morphology during sleep, when changes in fluid dynamics alter the membrane mechanics of neurons, helping them clear waste.

Continue reading below...
undefined
Cell & Molecular Biology
Microglia Rescue Aggregate-Burdened Neurons
Read More
  1. Jurrus E, et al. Semi-automated neuron boundary detection and nonbranching process segmentation in electron microscopy images.Neuroinform. 2013;11:5-29.
  2. Griswold JM, et al. Membrane mechanics dictate axonal pearls-on-a-string morphology and function. Nat Neurosci. 2024;28:49-61.
  3. Xu K, et al. Actin, spectrin, and associated proteins form a periodic cytoskeletal structure in axons. Science. 2013;339(6118):452-456.
  4. Watanabe S. Flash-and-freeze: Coordinating optogenetic stimulation with rapid freezing to visualize membrane dynamics at synapses with millisecond resolution. Front Synaptic Neurosci. 2016;8:24.
  5. Eddings CR, et al. Ultrastructural membrane dynamics of mouse and human cortical synapses. bioRxiv. 2024.12.26.630393.

Keywords

Meet the Author

  • Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura is an assistant editor for The Scientist. She earned her PhD in biomedical sciences from Rush University by studying how circadian rhythms and alcohol affect the gut.
    View full profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
TS Digest January 2025
January 2025, Issue 1

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

bit.bio logo
New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

Sino
New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

Biotium logo
Learn How 3D Cell Cultures Advance Tissue Regeneration

Organoids as a Tool for Tissue Regeneration Research 

Acro&nbsp;

Products

Product News

Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Launches TrailBlazer Tag and TrailBlazer StarBright Dye Label Kits for Antibody Conjugation to StarBright Dyes

Biotium Logo

Biotium Upgrades Illuminator for Uniform Photoactivation of Viability PCR Samples in Microplates

IndiMag2
Sapio Sciences

Schrödinger Selects Sapio Sciences to Enhance In Silico Drug Discovery From Plasmid to Structure

We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.