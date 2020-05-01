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Daniel Colón-Ramos Reveals the Mysteries of Worms’ Memories

The Yale neuroscientist seeks to understand the brain’s architecture and function using C. elegans.

Written byClaudia Lopez-Lloreda, PhD
| 3 min read
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ABOVE: © Christopher Beauchamp

As a Harvard undergraduate, Daniel Colón-Ramos explored the forests of Panama and Honduras, listening closely as indigenous people described how they use medicinal plants to treat ill individuals. The interactions, he says, left him with many more questions than answers. “The questions that kept coming to my mind were molecular questions about what the bioactive agents were and how they worked,” he says. Sitting there in the forest, he realized he wanted to contribute knowledge to science, instead of just learning facts.

After earning his bachelor’s degree in biology in 1998, he moved to Duke University, where he began a post-baccalaureate program that gave him his first experiences at the lab bench. “That was transformative in my ability to imagine myself as a scientist,” he says. He then applied to and was accepted as a PhD student at Duke, where he joined the lab of Sally ...

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Meet the Author

  • Claudia López Lloreda, PhD

    Claudia Lopez-Lloreda, PhD

    Claudia is a science journalist focusing on neuroscience and psychology. She received her bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras and her PhD in neuroscience from the University of Pennsylvania. She was the 2021 Mass Media Fellow at STAT, worked as a news intern for Science, and is now a full-time freelancer based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. 

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Published In

May 2020

Making Memories

The fundamental cognitive process is revealing itself to science

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