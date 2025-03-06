the-scientist Logo
Subscribe

Evotec Announces Key Progress in Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb

•     Ongoing strategic partnership advances joint pipeline in neurodegeneration research •     Evotec receives a $20 million payment to further progress research

Evotec SE
| 1 min read
Share

Evotec SE today announced another major accomplishment in its long-standing neuroscience collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb. The latest scientific achievement in the partnership has triggered a research payment of US$20 m to Evotec, enabling further development of a promising pre-clinical programme in neurodegeneration.

Since the initiation of their strategic neuroscience collaboration in December 2016, Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb have been working together to identify disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases. While currently approved therapies primarily focus on symptom management, this partnership aims to develop transformative treatments that can slow or halt disease progression - addressing a significant unmet medical need.

The collaboration has already yielded strong results, including the in-licensing of EVT8683 (now BMS-986419) by Bristol Myers Squibb in September 2021. In March 2023, the companies reaffirmed their commitment by extending and expanding the collaboration for an additional eight years.

Dr. Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented:
This latest achievement further underscores the strength of our collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb and the impact it has for jointly building a strong pipeline in neurological diseases. Our continued success highlights the unique commitment and reinforces our shared mission to deliver truly innovative treatment options for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases. With another high-potential program advancing towards clinical development, we are taking yet another important step in our pursuit of breakthrough therapies.”

Keywords

Share

Related Research Resources

The Immunology of the Brain

The Immunology of the Brain

Webinar

Synthetic Biology for Brain Disease Research

Synthetic Biology for Brain Disease Research

Webinar

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

Webinar

bit.bio logo
iStock

Advances in Cell Therapy for Restoring Vision

Podcast

Bio-Rad
A greyscale image of cells dividing.
March 2025, Issue 1

How Do Embryos Know How Fast to Develop

In mammals, intracellular clocks begin to tick within days of fertilization.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

The Immunology of the Brain

The Immunology of the Brain

Discover how freezer and incubator design principles help scientists generate more consistent data for cell and gene therapy development.

Controlling Incubation and Storage Environments for Cell and Gene Therapy Development

PHCbi logo&nbsp;
Enhancing Therapeutic Antibody Discovery with Cross-Platform Workflows

Enhancing Therapeutic Antibody Discovery with Cross-Platform Workflows

sartorius logo
Considerations for Cell-Based Assays in Immuno-Oncology Research

Considerations for Cell-Based Assays in Immuno-Oncology Research

Lonza

Products

Product News

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Evotec Announces Key Progress in Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb

Rarity Bioscience AB
LabVantage Logo

LabVantage Solutions Unveils Version 8.9 of Its Industry-Leading LIMS Platform to Improve Lab Productivity and Efficiency

A researcher uses a roller to remove air bubbles between a gel and membrane before Western blot transfer

Tips and Tricks for Protein Blotting Experiments

Merck
We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.