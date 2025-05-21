News

First-of-Its-Kind Egyptian Multiomics Dataset Aims to Advance Dementia Research

A global research initiative led by the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative seeks to bridge research gaps by broadening representation through diverse and inclusive data.

Laura Tran, PhD
Laura Tran, PhD
| 4 min read
Image of a 3D human brain with colorful synapses.

The Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC) is a global initiative to improve understanding of Alzheimer's disease and dementia in diverse populations, particularly in North Africa, where research is underrepresented.

©iStock, imaginima

Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
4:00
Share

Alzheimer’s disease affects millions worldwide. Yet, most data from genome-wide association studies predominantly comes from a slice of the genetic pie, mainly from individuals of European ancestry, leaving significant gaps in the understanding of this disease among diverse populations.1

As dementia rates rise globally, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, it is crucial to include underrepresented groups in research. To bridge this gap, the World Economic Forum and the Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer's Disease established the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC) in 2021. With this initiative, the researchers aim to expand brain health research by building a comprehensive Alzheimer’s disease and dementia dataset incorporating genomic data from diverse global populations.

Headshot image of Vaibhav Narayan.

Vaibhav Narayan noted his excitement about the insights that could emerge as DAC builds ecosystems to drive innovation.

Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative

“Unless we understand the full spectrum of variability in this disease and all the heterogeneity underlying it, we cannot develop good [diagnostic or therapeutic] solutions,” remarked Vaibhav Narayan, executive vice president and head of Research Strategy and Innovation at DAC, who has worked in the realm of neuroscience, genomic sequencing, and data science.

DAC has seven active cohorts across the globe, including Kenya and Egypt. Narayan described DAC as an organization that focuses on building partnerships with local researchers, collecting and analyzing data, ensuring data accessibility, and sharing insights within the scientific community—all aimed at developing diagnostic tests and therapies for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

One key collaboration, established in 2024, is with The American University in Cairo and University College London. This effort focused on collecting blood samples from across 10 governates in Egypt. In addition to more than 1,500 blood samples, the researchers collected data from cognitive assessments, smell tests, and speech biomarkers to assess early signs of Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers also examined environmental factors, such as air pollution and pesticide exposure, which can play a role in the development and progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Participants are aged 55 and older and include those at high risk for memory loss and cognitive decline, as well as individuals with existing memory issues and dementia.

Mie Rizig, a collaborator involved in DAC’s genomics work, is a neurologist and molecular geneticist at University College London, who has extensively worked with Black populations in Africa affected by neurodegenerative diseases. Rizig highlighted the unique value of Egypt as a cohort, given its population of more than 110 million people and higher-than-expected rates of cognitive decline. By studying genetic predispositions alongside environmental factors, researchers hope to develop interventions that could significantly impact both prevention and treatment. Egypt’s strategic location as a gateway to the Middle East also means that insights gained here could benefit other populations with similar genetic backgrounds.

Continue reading below...
undefined
Cell & Molecular Biology
A Protein Ratio Could Predict Alzheimer’s Disease Progression Decades in Advance
Read More

Researchers typically use short-read sequencing techniques to pinpoint specific genes and structural variations associated with Alzheimer's disease risk. Short-read sequencing breaks DNA into small fragments like complicated jigsaw puzzle pieces; however, it can be challenging to determine the origin of each fragment within the genome and detect specific genetic changes.

To enhance this effort, DAC recently partnered with Pacific Biosciences (PacBio)—the company will help conduct long-read sequencing on the blood and saliva samples to identify genetic risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease. Long-read sequencing keeps DNA sections larger, akin to pieces from a child’s simple puzzle, making it easier to spot subtle mutations and repetitive regions. This approach not only provides a more comprehensive view of the genome but also allows for the detection of epigenetic changes.

Headshot image of Neil Ward.

With PacBio joining DAC’s efforts, Neil Ward expressed his enthusiasm for how PacBio’s long-read sequencing technology will enhance DAC’s genomic analysis.

PacBio

“PacBio sequencing technology is starting to allow groups to understand genetic risk to Alzheimer’s and find genomic features that haven’t previously been detected,” explained Neil Ward, vice president and general manager for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at PacBio. Previously, researchers used PacBio’s long-read sequencing to study the genome of a cognitively healthy 115-year-old woman, aiming to identify structural variants that might be linked to neurological disorders.2

“Understanding different genetic variations in different ancestries can also help give us new directions and insights into the biology. And I think that's really important for genomics as a whole,” said Ward.

As sample collection wraps up, Ward expressed his enthusiasm for the sequencing process to get underway. Then, Narayan remarked that one of DAC's goals is to democratize research by using a shared platform, the Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative, which will provide access to the data and enable researchers to cross-analyze it with other datasets.

In uniting local expertise with global collaboration, DAC and its partners are paving the way for a more inclusive understanding of Alzheimer’s disease. Narayan highlighted the potential of this joint effort to build momentum toward prevention in younger populations through increased awareness, education, and affordable, scalable digital interventions. Rizig further emphasized that this research goes beyond data: It’s about serving the community by improving health literacy and fostering engagement. “I always think that the genetic backgrounds of Africans are very powerful genetic tools for discoveries. What we learn from these populations will not just remain isolated to them but will benefit others as well,” said Rizig.

Continue reading below...
undefined
Genetics
Alzheimer’s Risk Gene Paradoxically Protects Against Memory Loss
Read More
  1. Martin AR, et al. Clinical use of current polygenic risk scores may exacerbate health disparities. Nat Genet. 2019;51(4):584-591.
  2. Linthorst J, et al. Extreme enrichment of VNTR-associated polymorphicity in human subtelomeres: Genes with most VNTRs are predominantly expressed in the brain. Transl Psychiatry. 2020;10(1):369.

Keywords

Meet the Author

  • Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura is an Assistant Editor for The Scientist. She has a background in microbiology. Her science communication work spans journalism and public engagement.
    View full profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
May digest 2025 cover
May 2025, Issue 1

Study Confirms Safety of Genetically Modified T Cells

A long-term study of nearly 800 patients demonstrated a strong safety profile for T cells engineered with viral vectors.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

iStock

TaqMan Probe & Assays: Unveil What's Possible Together

Thermo Fisher Logo
Meet Aunty and Tackle Protein Stability Questions in Research and Development

Meet Aunty and Tackle Protein Stability Questions in Research and Development

Unchained Labs
Detecting Residual Cell Line-Derived DNA with Droplet Digital PCR

Detecting Residual Cell Line-Derived DNA with Droplet Digital PCR

Bio-Rad
How technology makes PCR instruments easier to use.

Making Real-Time PCR More Straightforward

Thermo Fisher Logo

Products

Product News

fujirebio-square-logo

Fujirebio Receives Marketing Clearance for Lumipulse® G pTau 217/ β-Amyloid 1-42 Plasma Ratio In-Vitro Diagnostic Test

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Biotium Launches New Phalloidin Conjugates with Extended F-actin Staining Stability for Greater Imaging Flexibility

Leica Microsystems Logo

Latest AI software simplifies image analysis and speeds up insights for scientists

BioSkryb Genomics Logo

BioSkryb Genomics and Tecan introduce a single-cell multiomics workflow for sequencing-ready libraries in under ten hours