Image of the Day: Lights, Camera, T Cells!

See E. Cai et al., “Visualizing dynamic microvillar search and stabilization during ligand detection by T cells,” Science, doi:10.1126/
The fluid motions of a T cell’s microvilli, scanning their environment for antigens, are captured in 3-D and in real time.
See E. Cai et al., “Visualizing dynamic microvillar search and stabilization during ligand detection by T cells,” Science, doi:10.1126/
Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.View this Issue
Learn how Lunatic supports rapid, automation-ready nucleic acid quantification and quality control throughout next-generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation workflows.
Learn scalable approaches for isolating primary human alveolar type 2 (AT2) cells for translational lung research.
Amanda McQuade and Nathaniel Robichaud discuss how integrated proteomic and transcriptomic profiling can reveal cellular responses to genetic perturbations that are not captured through RNA analysis alone.
Rethought from the bottom up: less plastic, fully foldable for easy recycling, and built to deliver the same trusted performance. Try it for yourself today.
Intelligent agents can continuously analyze laboratory data, workflows, and system performance to uncover hidden patterns that limit throughput, constrain scalability, or reduce operational efficiency
Milestone deployment reflects growing demand for high-throughput, AI-enabled digital pathology workflows
The companies’ integrated Cellario OS™ and Mosaic platforms, already deployed by 5 of the top 10 global pharma companies, improve traceability and create the foundation for agentic laboratory automation.