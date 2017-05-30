Science Snapshot

Image of the Day: Lights, Camera, T Cells!

The fluid motions of a T cell’s microvilli, scanning their environment for antigens, are captured in 3-D and in real time.

Written byThe Scientist
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Movie of a T cell’s surface while in culture, imaged using lattice light-sheet microscopy

KRUMMEL LAB, UCSF

See E. Cai et al., “Visualizing dynamic microvillar search and stabilization during ligand detection by T cells,” Science, doi:10.1126/science.aal3118, 2017.

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