In Old Blood

COURTESY OF GERT HOLSTEGE

In the 1970s, Hendrikje van Andel-Schipper, an elderly woman in the Netherlands, made the decision to donate her body to science after her death. She was in her 80s then and probably figured it wouldn’t be long before she would be able to deliver on her promise. But 30 years later, in the early 2000s, she was still going strong.

Wondering if she was of any use to science at the ripe old age of 111, she called up the nearby University of Groningen, and the message got passed around to neuroscientist Gert Holstege, who says he gets the question a handful of times a year, most often when a person who’s donated her body to science becomes ill. When he found out that van ...