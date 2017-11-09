Lonza's Silensomes™ HLM products include seven cryopreserved human liver microsomes pools that are each pre-treated with a mechanistic-based inhibitor targeting a single CYP enzyme. This chemical inactivation is mechanism-based and irreversible, giving researchers confidence that their results are accurate and reliable. Each of the seven CYP Silensomes™ HLM are packaged as Silensomes™ CYP Phenotyping Kits to include a production-matched control microsome that was treated the same way without the inhibitor. A panel consisting of all seven Silensomes™ HLM with a...

This new product offering from Lonza is a result of the company's recent agreement with Biopredic International and strengthens Lonza's position as a leading supplier of ADME-Tox products for scientists working in drug development. The addition of Silensomes™ HLM products expands Lonza's extensive ADME-Tox portfolio, which includes fresh and cryopreserved human and animal primary hepatocytes, specialized media and cell culture systems.

"With regulatory authorities specifying CYP phenotyping as part of the drug development process, we wanted to support scientists working in this area by offering more-reliable and easier-to-use models," said Maureen Bunger, Product Manager for ADME-Tox Solutions at Lonza. "Our Silensomes™ HLM products are supplied in a ready-to-use format and provide a single in vitro solution for CYP phenotyping, helping to simplify drug metabolism studies for researchers."