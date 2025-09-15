Article

Meet the Team: Shelby Bradford

Shelby Bradford presents the curious and compelling sides of science through a storyteller’s lens.

Written byLaura Tran, PhD
| 3 min read
Image of Shelby Bradford smiling at the camera.
Image credit:Shelby Bradford
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
3:00
Share

From the moment she learned to write, Shelby Bradford was crafting stories. It began with reimagining story endings and evolved into building her own fantastical tales. Then, the magical world of science caught her interest in middle school. She found DNA captivating, thanks to shows like CSI, before she learned about the macabre stories of the Black Death. It plagued her thoughts and ignited a curiosity to study microbiology and immunology. Today, as an assistant editor at The Scientist, she covers topics including the science in sci-fi movies, bacteria in tattoo ink, and more.

I love that I get to explore such a wide range of research topics…It feels like having access to a scientific buffet.

—Shelby Bradford, The Scientist

Q | What is your scientific background?

As an undergraduate at West Virginia University, I initially entered the biology program. Near the end of my first semester, I attended a presentation about a new program called Immunology and Medical Microbiology. It immediately caught my attention, and I was the first person to apply. I joined Mariette Barbier’s lab, where I studied vaccines against Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Later, I earned my PhD in immunology and microbial pathogenesis, where I worked in Cory Robinson’s group to study neonatal vaccination with a focus on the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin vaccine.

Q | How did you transition into science writing?

In my third year of graduate school, I began exploring careers beyond research. I discovered a passion for science communication after watching a video on superhero science by educator Kyle Hill. It immediately resonated with me, and I wanted to learn everything about it and pursue it further. While seeking different ways to immerse myself in the field, I started writing for the Massive Science Consortium, which is an online publication that covers scientific news. Around 2022, I branched out into science outreach by volunteering with the Science Public Outreach Team (SPOT), a statewide program in West Virginia. In 2023, I got a fellowship with the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) and worked as a general climate and energy reporter during the 10-week program. It was a great experience with science communication, and shortly afterward I joined The Scientist.

Q | What is your favorite story that you’ve written for The Scientist?

I love exploring the science-adjacent activities that researchers engage in outside of their daily work. One of my most memorable stories was about how scientists serve as consultants on movie sets to ensure scientific accuracy. I spoke with experimental pathologist Ian Lipkin, who consulted on Contagion, and biomedical engineer James Dahlman, who helped advise on the movie Rampage. It was really fun to hear about their experiences and how hands-on their roles became from creating a 3D virus model for Contagion to teaching actors the art of pipetting in Rampage. I enjoyed uncovering the details and behind-the-scenes insights that contribute to a movie's praised execution.

Image of Shelby Bradford standing at a table while performing a live demonstration of rainbow bubbles for museum attendees.

Shelby volunteers at the Carnegie Science Center and does activities and demonstrations with a broad audience.

Carnegie Science Center

Q | How do you choose your story topics?

I enjoy opportunities that allow me to bring in an educational angle. For example, I once interviewed a researcher who developed a cell biology game called CraftCells—stories like that are so much fun to cover and share. Because of my passion for science education and quirky, creative approaches, these kinds of conversations are especially rewarding. They help connect science to a wider audience in ways that are both accessible and engaging.

Q | What is your favorite part of being a science writer?

I love that I get to explore such a wide range of research topics with everything from biofuels to sex hormones’ connection to drug addiction. It feels like having access to a scientific buffet. What makes it even more engaging is the opportunity to speak directly with the researchers behind the work. Their first-hand stories add a rich storytelling element that you don’t get from reading polished papers alone. I especially enjoy hearing about their trial-and-error experiences, such as the behind-the-scenes moments that often go untold but reveal so much about the research process.

Q | What do you like to do outside of work?

I volunteer at the Carnegie Science Center, where I present on different topics and lead and lead hands-on activities and demonstrations for a general audience. Outside of science, one of my favorite hobbies is attending concerts. My personal seating preference is what I call "barrier or bust,” because I love the energy you get from the crowd around you and being right up and personal with the band and speakers.

Connect with Shelby on Bluesky and LinkedIn.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura Tran is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist. She has a background in microbiology. Laura earned her PhD in integrated biomedical sciences from Rush University, studying how circadian rhythms and alcohol impact the gut. While completing her studies, she wrote for the Chicago Council on Science and Technology and participated in ComSciCon Chicago in 2022. In 2023, Laura became a science communication fellow with OMSI, continuing her passion for accessible science storytelling.

    View Full Profile

Published In

Fall 2025 cover
September 2025

From Soundwaves to Brainwaves: The Transformative Power of Music

The human brain physically embodies rhythmic sound in a remarkable symphony that has the power to heal.

View Issue
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Cover with an illustration depicting how environmental changes affect the immune system. On the left, cold temperatures slow the immune system down, and cells are less active. On the right, warm weather promotes immune system activity.
September 2025, Issue 1

Why Does the Immune System Struggle When the Weather Changes?

Seasonal shifts straining the body’s temperature control may open the door to extra sniffles.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Currents of Cancer: Insights from Circulating Proteins

Currents of Pan-Cancer: Insights from 1,000 Circulating Proteins

Nomic Bio
Building Advanced Cell Models Using New Approach Methodologies

Building Advanced Cell Models Using New Approach Methodologies

Lonza
Evaluating Neurotoxicity Risks with Microelectrode Arrays

Evaluating Neurotoxicity Risks with Microelectrode Arrays

Axion
Colorful abstract wave pattern representing spectral flow cytometry analysis

Meet the BD FACSDiscover™ A8 Cell Analyzer and expand your discovery power with real-time imaging

BD

Products

Product News

Eppendorf Logo

Eppendorf Launches VisioNize box 2 - ​The ​Next ​Generation of Lab Connectivity

eppendorf logo

Eppendorf announces Stem Cell Community Day 2025: uniting innovators in stem cell bioprocessing

eppendorf logo

Eppendorf unveils next-generation pipettes delivering enhanced adaptability, precision, and comfort

CN Bio Logo

CN Bio adds computational modeling capabilities to ADME services for enhanced bioavailability profiling