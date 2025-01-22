September 2025
From Soundwaves to Brainwaves: The Transformative Power of Music
The human brain physically embodies rhythmic sound in a remarkable symphony that has the power to heal.
Features
The Literature
Older Gut Microbiomes Can Drive Vascular Aging
Microbiomes in older mice pumped out damaging metabolites that drove endothelial cell senescence, offering potential targets for therapeutic intervention.
Why Does Acute Pain Get Better, But Chronic Pain Persist?
A neuronal mechanism pumps the brakes on pain, but failure of these brakes can cause long-lasting pain. The discovery could open new pain treatment paths.
Are Identical Twins Really Identical?
Despite sharing DNA sequences, monozygotic twins are epigenetically distinct and express different genes, offering a model to better understand diseases.
Opinion
FDA Announces Plan to Phase Out Animal Testing. Will That Work?
Human organs-on-chips and organoids offer new alternatives to animals for drug development, but there is still a long way to go.
Profiles
Hearing Loss May Be the Canary in the Coal Mine for Dementia
Uri Manor’s own hearing loss may not have originally inspired his research path, but his work on the topic now may lead to new treatments and insights on aging.
The Rise of De Novo Genes: From Scratch to Survival
Li Zhao explores the unexpected emergence of de novo genes, shedding light on their crucial function in adaptation and evolutionary progress.
Speaking of Science
Editorial
Our Brain is Listening: Are We Playing the Right Melody?
Researchers tune into the brain, seeking clues to solve the mysteries of neuronal health and aging.
Contributors
Meet the Team: Shelby Bradford
Shelby Bradford presents the curious and compelling sides of science through a storyteller’s lens.
Foundations
A Map of the Impossible: MICrONS Delivers AI and Neuroscience Advances
Scientists characterized the largest sample of a neural circuit to date to improve artificial intelligence models and better understand the brain.