Fall 2025 cover

September 2025

From Soundwaves to Brainwaves: The Transformative Power of Music

The human brain physically embodies rhythmic sound in a remarkable symphony that has the power to heal.

In a cornfield with mountains in the background and a blue sky with clouds, four people are visible: two female farmers, one person bending down, and another talking to one of the female farmers.

Scientists Divided on Mexico’s Genetically Modified Corn Ban

A pink circle with a red dot in the center made of clay, representing an egg. Several sperm-shaped figures are swimming toward the egg from the left side. The background is a uniform light blue.

Cancer Survivors Increasingly Face Fertility Issues—What Can Be Done to Help?

Illustrative image of soundwaves entering a brain on the left and coming out as brainwaves on the right

Image of exercise weights beside a brain

How Exercise Keeps the Mind Sharp Against Parkinson’s Disease

Photograph of Jellyfish swimming

An “Immortal” Jellyfish Offers Clues into Biological Aging

The Literature

An illustration showing a heart with blood vessel sprouting out of it.

Older Gut Microbiomes Can Drive Vascular Aging

A young woman with neck and back pain.

Why Does Acute Pain Get Better, But Chronic Pain Persist?

Identical twins lying upside down on white blanket.

Are Identical Twins Really Identical?

Photo shows a microfluidic chip used in organ-on-a-chip experiments.

FDA Announces Plan to Phase Out Animal Testing. Will That Work?

A man with dark hair wears a blue shirt with his arms crossed as he leans against the wall of a slot canyon.

Hearing Loss May Be the Canary in the Coal Mine for Dementia

Image of Li Zhao. She smiles at the camera. She has one arm draped over the back of a chair. In the background, there are many labeled test tubes on a laboratory bench.

The Rise of De Novo Genes: From Scratch to Survival

September 2025 Crossword image

A Lap Around the Neural Circuit

3D illustration of human heads made of gears and machine cog wheels degrading to demonstrate neurodegeneration and aging.

Our Brain is Listening: Are We Playing the Right Melody?

Image of Shelby Bradford smiling at the camera.

Meet the Team: Shelby Bradford

A composite image showing a reconstruction of a fraction of the neurons in the one cubic millimeter studied in the MICrONS project. Each neuron is assigned a random color, and some of them have been edited to appear to glow to represent neuronal activity.

A Map of the Impossible: MICrONS Delivers AI and Neuroscience Advances

December digest cover image of a wooden sculpture comprised of multiple wooden neurons that form a seahorse.
December 2025, Issue 1

Wooden Neurons: An Artistic Vision of the Brain

A neurobiologist, who loves the morphology of cells, turns these shapes into works of art made from wood.

View this Issue

Research Roundtable: Rethinking the Role of Animals in Molecular Biology

Alzheimer: Phosphorylation of Tau proteins leads to disintegration of microtubuli in a neuron axon stock photo

Advancing Alzheimer’s Disease Detection with Brain-Derived pTau217 Assays

Abstract pattern of multicolored circles on a dark background, representing immune cell diversity and single-cell sequencing resolution.

Exploring Immune Diversity at the Single-Cell Level

Stacks of cell culture dishes, plates, and flasks with pink cell culture medium on a white background.

Driving Innovation with Cell Culture Essentials

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Introduces the Biomek i3 Benchtop Liquid Handler, a Small but Mighty Addition to its Portfolio of Automated Workstations

BRANDTECH® Scientific Announces Strategic Partnership with Copia Scientific to Strengthen Sales and Service of the BRAND® Liquid Handling Station (LHS) 

Enter Our 2026 Top Innovations Contest

Biotium Expands Tyramide Signal Amplification Portfolio with Brighter and More Stable Dyes for Enhanced Spatial Imaging