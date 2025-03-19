New DeNovix Helium Nano Volume Spectrophotometer

At a price accessible to all labs, the Helium 1 µL Spectrophotometer delivers quality performance and reliable quantification of 1 µL nucleic acids and protein samples. This stand-alone device includes a 7” HD touchscreen with simple, easy-to-use software. The instrument is designed for nucleic acid and protein quantification and can rapidly assess dsDNA between 2 and 1600 ng/µL dsDNA while also reporting key 260/230 and 260/280 purity ratio ratio results for sample quality control.

Helium is ideal for teaching and research labs when a full spectrum UV-Vis Spectrophotometer is not required. Based on the award-winning DeNovix SmartPath™ technology, Helium maximizes lab efficiency with a five second measurement time, maintenance-free design, and simple data saving and export options. Integrated Apps for nucleic acid and protein quantification streamline the sample measurement workflow, with an easy-to-use interface that can be operated by researchers with minimal training.

“Our continual expansion of the DS-Series reflects our commitment to making DeNovix technology accessible to all laboratories,” said Andrew Jones, Market Development Manager at DeNovix. “The Helium is a great solution for labs that need a reliable UV spectrophotometer at an affordable price.”

Press Release provided by: DeNovix.