Oxford Instruments has launched a new Cryofree® optical cryostat – the Optistat™Dry – specifically designed for low temperature spectroscopy applications. Its unique design makes it the most versatile and flexible cryostat on the market.

The Optistat™Dry allows optical spectroscopists to cool their samples to less than 3 Kelvin without the need for liquid cryogens. Low temperature spectroscopy experiments can be time consuming and difficult to set up, so the Optistat™Dry has been designed with customers’ experiments in mind, making integration quick and easy. For example, the stand has fixing points to mount directly onto both metric and imperial optical benches. The novel, patent pending, puck-style sample holders make electrical connections to the sample straightforward. Sample change is done with the cryostat in-situ, through the load port, eliminating the need for removing the cryostat from the optical bench and then having to re-align optics when setting up again. Through this attention...