Oxford Instruments has launched a new Cryofree® optical cryostat – the Optistat™Dry – specifically designed for low temperature spectroscopy applications. Its unique design makes it the most versatile and flexible cryostat on the market.
The Optistat™Dry allows optical spectroscopists to cool their samples to less than 3 Kelvin without the need for liquid cryogens. Low temperature spectroscopy experiments can be time consuming and difficult to set up, so the Optistat™Dry has been designed with customers’ experiments in mind, making integration quick and easy. For example, the stand has fixing points to mount directly onto both metric and imperial optical benches. The novel, patent pending, puck-style sample holders make electrical connections to the sample straightforward. Sample change is done with the cryostat in-situ, through the load port, eliminating the need for removing the cryostat from the optical bench and then having to re-align optics when setting up again. Through this attention...
The Optistat™Dry is extremely versatile. It can be used for a wide range of spectroscopy applications including Raman, FTIR, fluorescence, photoluminescence, UV/Visible, etc. Its modular design also means that the cryostat can be upgraded at a later date as experimental needs evolve. Users can easily add from a wide range of wiring options and sample holders, and even upgrade to future models without having to buy a completely new cryostat.
David Clapton, Product Manager at Oxford Instruments commented, “We have worked closely with our customers to make sure this product makes low temperature experiments as straightforward as possible for optical spectroscopists. This makes Optistat™Dry truly distinctive compared to competing products.”