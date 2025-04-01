Embrient Inc. Embrient’s mission is to provide the most effective incubator solutions that match physiological environments for culturing cells to advance reproducible scientific discovery. Previously known as Billups-Rothenberg, we have been providing incubator solutions for over 50 years focusing on the physioxic/hypoxic/hyperoxic space. Our proven designs, featuring our Modular Incubator Chamber, have become the gold standard for physioxic/hypoxic experiments. The products provide a full range of O2/CO2 conditions for tissue culture incubators and enable various in vitro environments. These tools are mainstays in fields such as stem cell, neuroscience, tumor biology, IVF, malaria, and immunology research in thousands of laboratories worldwide.