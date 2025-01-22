SCIEX Logo

SCIEX

SCIEX is a manufacturer of mass spectrometry instrumentation used in biomedical and environmental applications. SCIEX helps to improve the world we live in by enabling scientists and laboratory analysts to find answers to the complex analytical challenges they face. The company's global leadership and world-class service and support in the capillary electrophoresis and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry industry have made it a trusted partner to thousands of the scientists and lab analysts worldwide who are focused on basic research, drug discovery and development, food and environmental testing, forensics and clinical research.

Content by SCIEX

Tracking Early Gut Development One Metabolite at a Time

Tracking Early Gut Development One Metabolite at a Time

Concept illustration of acoustic waves and ripples.

Comparing Analytical Solutions for High-Throughput Drug Discovery

Sciex

SCIEX launches new data independent acquisition, ZT Scan DIA, at ASMS 2024

Sciex

The SCIEX 7500+ system launches at ASMS 2024

Enable Effective Drug Development with Improved Multiomics

Multiomics: Avoid Getting Lost in Translation

Learn how to optimally detect contaminants in complex samples

Detecting Contaminants in Complex Drug Samples

Achieve Comprehensive Analysis and Deeper Insight into Complex Biotherapeutics

High-Resolution Mass Spectrometry Solutions in Drug Discovery and Development

Learn About Improving Drug Safety and Efficiency&nbsp;

Eliminating Impurities During Biotherapeutics Manufacturing

Achieve Advanced Characterization of Complex Protein Therapeutics

High-Resolution Mass Spectrometry Solutions in Drug Discovery and Development

Cover with an illustration of zombified looking cells
October 2025, Issue 1

What Are Senescent Cells?

These “zombie” cells are damaged yet refuse to die. Instead, they linger in the body, infect healthy cells, and can contribute to age-related decline.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Tracking Early Gut Development One Metabolite at a Time

Tracking Early Gut Development One Metabolite at a Time

SCIEX Logo
Abstract multicolored image representing a cross section of tissue and the spatial organization of cells.

Contextualizing Spatial Biology with Pioneering Points of Views

10X Genomics
An illustration of the cells comprising the tumor microenvironment.

Single-Cell Mapping of the Tumor Microenvironment

10X Genomics
A pipette dispenses liquid into a petri dish displaying an image of a human brain, symbolizing neural organoid research

An Automated Workflow for 3D Neural Organoid Generation

Products

Product News

Waters Logo

Waters Launches Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry Technology to Accelerate the Development of Next-Generation Biotherapeutics

BioX Cell Logo

Bio X Cell Unveils New Brand Identity

Eppendorf Logo

Eppendorf launches innovative Deepwell Plates Biobased, enlarging the product range for sustainable Lab Solutions

Lonza Logo

Lonza Receives Swissmedic Approval for Highly Potent Biologics Drug Product Filling Line in Stein (CH)