Courtesy Justin Ashworth

Imagine having the power to create a brand new protein - a biosensor for any small molecule, say, or a novel enzyme - on demand. It's not pure fantasy. Computational structural biology is poised to put this power into our hands.

Along with a team of research groups around the world, we have begun designing novel proteins and folds from scratch, computing amino acid sequences that will fold to create enzymatic activities never before seen in nature. The possibilities are limited only by our imaginations: Picture an endonuclease designed to thwart malaria,...