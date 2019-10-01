Methods

Remote Control of Peripheral Nerves

An implantable wireless device with microfluidic and optical components allows manipulation of individual nerve fibers in mice’s extremities.

Written byRuth Williams
| 3 min read
ABOVE: © ISTOCK.COM, koto_feja

Stimulating or inhibiting particular neurons in an animal and observing the effects is the basis of countless neuroscience experiments. To achieve such control, researchers have two key methods at their disposal: pharmacology and optogenetics.

But methods for targeting drugs or light to specific neurons may interfere with the behavior or neuronal activity under observation. Animals generally need to be handled for drug injections, for example, while light stimulation often requires illuminating an animal’s skin or tethering the creature to a fiber optic cable.

To minimize disturbance to animals during experiments, engineers are developing small wireless devices containing light-emitting diodes (LEDs) or microfluidic channels (for drug delivery) that can be surgically implanted. But, as yet, such devices are inflexible, bulky, and only suitable for brain stimulation, for which they can be anchored to the skull, says neuroscientist Robert Gereau of Washington University in St. Louis. To stimulate ...

Related Topics

    Ruth Williams

    Ruth is a freelance journalist. Before freelancing, Ruth was a news editor for the Journal of Cell Biology in New York and an assistant editor for Nature Reviews Neuroscience in London. Prior to that, she was a bona fide pipette-wielding, test tube–shaking, lab coat–shirking research scientist. She has a PhD in genetics from King’s College London, and was a postdoc in stem cell biology at Imperial College London. Today she lives and writes in Connecticut.

October 2019

October 2019

Brain Fog

Air Pollution May Cause Cognitive Decline

Tracking Early Gut Development One Metabolite at a Time

Tracking Early Gut Development One Metabolite at a Time

October 2025, Issue 1
October 2025, Issue 1

What Are Senescent Cells?

These “zombie” cells are damaged yet refuse to die. Instead, they linger in the body, infect healthy cells, and can contribute to age-related decline.

Tracking Early Gut Development One Metabolite at a Time

