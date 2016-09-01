Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Major Advances in Mini Brain Bioengineering
Explore the latest developments in brain organoid production.
Major Advances in Mini Brain Bioengineering
Major Advances in Mini Brain Bioengineering
Explore the latest developments in brain organoid production.
Explore the latest developments in brain organoid production.
Home
Subjects
microfluidics
microfluidics
Visualizing Axon Pruning
Tiffany Garbutt, PhD
| Oct 2, 2023
| 2 min read
During development, neurons trim hundreds of excess axons in an intricately coordinated destructive process.
2022 Top 10 Innovations
The Scientist
Staff
| Dec 12, 2022
| 10+ min read
This year’s crop of winning products features many with a clinical focus and others that represent significant advances in sequencing, single-cell analysis, and more.
Still Waters Run Deep: Getting the Most Out of Cell Separation Using Automated Laminar Flow Technology
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and Curiox
| 3 min read
A gentle, interoperable alternative to centrifuging uses passive settling to improve cell viability and retention.
Mapping the Neighborhoods of the Gut Microbiome
Abby Olena, PhD
| Jul 1, 2022
| 7 min read
Researchers are going beyond fecal samples to understand how the patterns of commensal microbes in the gastrointestinal tract influence development and health.
Caught on Camera
The Scientist
Staff
| Dec 1, 2019
| 1 min read
Selected Images of the Day from the-scientist.com
Microfluidic Chambers Trigger Sleep in
C. elegans
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD
| Nov 19, 2019
| 4 min read
This newly described behavior occurs spontaneously, but can be modulated by food availability, temperature, and the size of the chambers.
Infographic: Remote-Controlled Nerves
Ruth Williams
| Oct 1, 2019
| 1 min read
A tiny implanted optofluidic device enables researchers to control mouse nerves without touching the animals.
Remote Control of Peripheral Nerves
Ruth Williams
| Oct 1, 2019
| 3 min read
An implantable wireless device with microfluidic and optical components allows manipulation of individual nerve fibers in mice’s extremities.
Image of the Day: Mother Machine
Emily Makowski
| Sep 20, 2019
| 1 min read
Bacteria grow and divide in microfluidic channels.
Image of the Day: Liquid Compartments
Nicoletta Lanese
| Aug 28, 2019
| 1 min read
Membraneless organelles appear highly sensitive to ion concentrations in their environment.
Image of the Day: Bend and Stretch
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Jun 15, 2018
| 1 min read
Circuits made from a novel material are more flexible than ever before.
2017 Top 10 Innovations
The Scientist
Staff
| Dec 1, 2017
| 10+ min read
From single-cell analysis to whole-genome sequencing, this year's best new products shine on many levels.
Smoking on a Chip
The Scientist
Staff
| Aug 31, 2017
| 1 min read
A new device from the Wyss Institute at Harvard University simulates the effects of cigarette smoke on human lungs.
Menstruation on a Chip
The Scientist
Staff
| Aug 29, 2017
| 1 min read
This device models the female reproductive tract and might lead scientists to a greater understanding of fibroids, cancer, and infertility.
Organs on Chips
Diana Kwon
| Aug 28, 2017
| 7 min read
Scientists hope that these devices will one day replace animal models of disease and help advance personalized medicine.
The Mechanobiology Garage
Andy Tay
| Jul 16, 2017
| 7 min read
New tools for investigating how physical forces affect cells
Mini-Metagenomics Leads to Microbial Discovery
Abby Olena, PhD
| Jul 14, 2017
| 3 min read
Researchers develop a method that combines the strengths of shotgun metagenomics and single-cell genome sequencing in a microfluidics-based platform.
Top 10 Innovations 2016
The Scientist
Staff
| Dec 1, 2016
| 10+ min read
This year’s list of winners celebrates both large leaps and small (but important) steps in life science technology.
Designing In Vitro Models of the Blood-Brain Barrier
Jyoti Madhusoodanan
| Sep 1, 2016
| 7 min read
Choosing the right model, be it 3-D or 2-D, requires wading through varied cell sources, cell types, and cell culture conditions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT