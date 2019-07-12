Opinion

Researchers Identify Gut Microbes to Help Malnourished Kids Recover

Calories aren’t enough to correct malnourishment, but eating foods that spur specific microbes to grow in the gut can.

Written byAshley P. Taylor
| 2 min read
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

ABOVE: Soy flour is one of the foods shown to spur the growth of gut bacteria that counteract the symptoms of malnourishment.
© ISTOCK.COM, AMARITA

Even once they have enough to eat, kids that have suffered from malnutrition do not grow and develop as well as kids that have always had healthy foods to eat. Two studies published today (July 12) in Science identify differences between the microbiomes of malnourished and healthy kids as well as a combination of foods that, both in animals and in a proof-of-principle study in children, helps shift the microbiome toward a healthier state.

Providing food aid tailored to microbiome health “could be a key to new strategies for improving global public health and human potential,” David Relman, a microbiologist at Stanford University School of Medicine in Palo Alto, California, who was not involved in either study, tells Science.

The two studies are part of a ...

Interested in reading more?

Become a Member of

The Scientist Logo
Receive full access to more than 35 years of archives, as well as TS Digest, digital editions of The Scientist, feature stories, and much more!
Join for free today
Already a member? Login Here

Related Topics

Meet the Author

Share

Related Research Resources

An illustration of PFAS bubbles in front of a blue sky with clouds.

PFAS: The Forever Chemicals

Infographic

sartorius logo
Collage-style urban graphic of wastewater surveillance and treatment

Putting Pathogens to the Test with Wastewater Surveillance

Article

Wastewater surveillance conceptual visualization of a water droplet containing different microorganism

Elevating Wastewater Epidemiology with Microfluidics

Webinar

Newborn heel prick test for genetic screening

Transforming Molecular Workflows for Newborn Screening

Article

Revvity logo
July Digest 2025
July 2025, Issue 1

What Causes an Earworm?

Memory-enhancing neural networks may also drive involuntary musical loops in the brain.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Abstract illustration of a tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) interacting with a cancer cell

Optimizing Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte Manufacturing

cytiva logo
A colorful dot pattern symbolizing single-cell data in a stylized, abstract format.

Building a Virtual Cell Atlas to Accelerate Drug Discovery

parse-biosciences-logo
Building New Approach Methodologies and Complex In Vitro Assays

Building New Approach Methodologies and Complex In Vitro Assays

Lonza
Accelerating Recombinase Reprogramming with Machine Learning

Accelerating Recombinase Reprogramming with Machine Learning

Products

Product News

Leica Biosystems Logo
DeNovix Logo

DeNovix Releases New CellDrop FLxi Applications

waters-logo

Waters and BD's Biosciences & Diagnostic Solutions Business to Combine, Creating a Life Science and Diagnostics Leader Focused on Regulated, High-Volume Testing

zymo-research-logo

Zymo Research Partners with Harvard University to Bring the BioFestival to Cambridge, Empowering World-class Research