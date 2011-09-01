ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Practices for Analytical Sample Preparation
How to obtain high-quality samples
Best Practices for Analytical Sample Preparation
Best Practices for Analytical Sample Preparation
How to obtain high-quality samples
How to obtain high-quality samples
Home
Subjects
analytical chemistry
analytical chemistry
Disease Scent Signatures Disclose What the Nose Knows
Iris Kulbatski, PhD
| Jun 12, 2023
| 4 min read
Researchers redefine the lost art of smelling illness using one woman’s exquisitely sensitive nose.
Study Suggests Dolphins Use Coral Mucus as Medicine
Dan Robitzski
| May 19, 2022
| 4 min read
Researchers observe that dolphins in a pod in the Red Sea regularly rub against certain corals and sponges, perhaps to sooth their skin by prompting the invertebrates to release mucus that contains antimicrobial compounds.
A Nose by Any Other Name: Tracking the Scent of Tumor Metabolic Waste
Iris Kulbatski, PhD
| Apr 11, 2022
| 3 min read
The unique odor profiles of tumors can be used to develop diagnostic sensing tools.
Pure and Simple: Water Quality Determines Experimental Sensitivity
ELGA LabWater
| Jul 29, 2021
| 1 min read
Reliably detect trace amounts of chemicals in complex samples.
Elena Rybak-Akimova, Chemical Kinetics Expert, Dies
Jim Daley
| Mar 16, 2018
| 2 min read
The chemist examined the role of activated oxygen molecules in biological processes.
Tools for Drools
Kelly Rae Chi
| Jul 1, 2015
| 8 min read
A general guide to collecting and processing saliva
Week in Review: October 7–11
Jef Akst
| Oct 11, 2013
| 5 min read
Nobels awarded for vesicle trafficking and computational chemistry; building 3-D microbial communities; mislabeled microbes cause retractions
Resolving Separation Anxiety
Nicholette Zeliadt
| Jun 1, 2013
| 9 min read
Continuing innovations in liquid chromatography column technology are improving the speed and separation efficiency of HPLC.
Chemist Admits to Mass Misconduct
Bob Grant
| Sep 27, 2012
| 1 min read
An analyst that worked for a state drug lab in Massachusetts has confessed to mishandling evidence in tens of thousands of drug cases.
Detecting New Synthetic Drugs
Cristina Luiggi
| Sep 1, 2011
| 1 min read
Forensic labs in the United States should be better equipped to identify a new crop of recreational drug mimics.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT