bacterial communication

ADVERTISEMENT
Deleting a Gene Quells a Pesky Cheese-Destroying Fungus
Fungi disrupt microbial communities on cheese by making antibiotics.
Deleting a Gene Quells a Pesky Cheese-Destroying Fungus
Deleting a Gene Quells a Pesky Cheese-Destroying Fungus
Fungi disrupt microbial communities on cheese by making antibiotics.
Fungi disrupt microbial communities on cheese by making antibiotics.
The Unusual Functions of Geosmin
Connor Lynch
| Aug 1, 2022
| 5 min read
The compounds responsible for the earthy smell of recent rain are produced by a wide variety of bacteria and fungi. Recent research sheds light on why microbes bother.
Infographic: What Are Bacterial Nanotubes?
Sruthi S. Balakrishnan
| Jun 1, 2021
| 5 min read
Unlike other cellular appendages, bacterial nanotubes are made solely of lipids and can connect the cytoplasm of different microbial species.
What’s the Deal with Bacterial Nanotubes?
Sruthi S. Balakrishnan
| Jun 1, 2021
| 10+ min read
Several labs have reported the formation of bacterial nanotubes under different, often contrasting conditions. What are these structures and why are they so hard to reproduce?
Infographic: Sources of Variation in Bacterial Nanotube Studies
Sruthi S. Balakrishnan
| Jun 1, 2021
| 2 min read
Differences in how researchers prepare and image samples can lead to discrepancies in their results.
Our Pets May Harbor Much More Than Coronavirus
Ashley Yeager
| Jul 13, 2020
| 3 min read
While concern over SARS-CoV-2 in dogs and cats has captured attention, scientists have also been investigating whether pets can transmit multidrug-resistant bacteria to us.
Competition and Cooperation of Cheese Rind Microbes Exposed
Ashley Yeager
| Jan 1, 2019
| 4 min read
Transposon mutagenesis give scientists a rare look at the most important interactions within microbial communities.
Rotem Sorek Searches for Bacteria’s Defenses Against Viruses
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Oct 1, 2018
| 3 min read
Using his expertise in microbiology and bioinformatics, he is bringing a new understanding to microbial immune systems.
Show Me Your Moves
Marissa Fessenden
| May 1, 2015
| 9 min read
Updated classics and new techniques help microbiologists get up close and quantitative.
Visualizing the Vibe
Jyoti Madhusoodanan
| Oct 1, 2014
| 4 min read
Retrieving sound from video recordings of inanimate objects can have surprising applications.
Behavior Brief
Chris Palmer
| Aug 5, 2013
| 5 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Contributors
Kate Yandell
| May 1, 2013
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the May 2013 issue of
The Scientist
.
